A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 30 by 5pm. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Isolated snow showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Northwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 27. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

