Bernice J. Stanczak, 99, of Clenmore Place New Castle passed way the morning February 21, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Bernice was born June 22, 1921 in Oil City, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Josephine (Woloszczyk) Gabryszewski. Bernice was married to the late Dr. Stephen Stanczak. He preceded her in death in 1993. They were married for 46 years. Mrs. Stanczak was Roman Catholic and attended Holy Spirit Parish-St. Camillus site.

Mrs. Stanczak continued her education and graduated from St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing in 1945. She worked outside the home as a registered nurse for 15 years at Warren General Hospital in Warren, PA. Bernice was a loving mother and grandmother of her five children and two grandchildren. She enjoyed taking care of them and her husband.

Bernice is survived by three sons, John Stanczak of Sunnyvale, CA, Edward Stanczak of Canton, MI, and David Stanczak of Woodridge, IL; daughter-in-Law, Judy Stanczak of Port St. Lucie, FL.; and two grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband Stephen, Bernice was preceded in death by her daughter, Maxine Stanczak; son, Frank Stanczak; three brothers, Dr. Thaddeus Gabreski, Col. Francis Gabreski, and Atty. Max P. Gabreski; infant brother, Stanley Gabryszewski; and sister, Lottie Kocan.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Noga Funeral Home, Inc. 1142 S. Mill Street, New Castle, PA, 16101.

A procession will leave the funeral home for Holy Spirit Parish-St. Camillus site at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. The Rev. Brendan Dawson, Parochial Vicar of Holy Spirit Parish will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Noga Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.