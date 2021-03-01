 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Cause of Structure Fire That Destroyed Home in Venus Remains Undetermined

Monday, March 1, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

venus-fire-1VENUS, Pa. (EYT) – The cause of a large structure fire that destroyed a house in Venus on Friday night remains undetermined.

(Photos submitted by James Abenroth.)

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Trooper Russell Stewart, the fire that occurred on Friday, February 26, at 391 Route 157 in Venus, Clarion County, is being classified as undetermined in nature.

The total damages are estimated at $150,000.00.

No injuries were reported.

venus-fire-2

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the fire was reported around 8:15 p.m.

The following fire departments were dispatched to the scene:

– Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department
– Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company
– Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department
– Pinegrove Township Volunteer Fire Department
– Seneca Volunteer Fire Department

Shippenville-Elk Ambulance was also dispatched.

The home, which was located approximately east .4 miles of the Venango County border, was a complete loss.

State Route 157 was shut down for a short period of time while firefighters battled the blaze.

The scene was cleared at 11:58 p.m.

153531334_126524372648303_8245846149300929041_n


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

