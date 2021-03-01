Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cream of Asparagus Soup
Make a crockpot of this warming soup to welcome you home from a cold winter day!
Ingredients
4 cups cut fresh asparagus (1/2-inch pieces)
2 cups water, divided
5 tablespoons butter
5 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
4 cups whole milk
1 tablespoon chicken bouillon granules
Directions
-Place asparagus in a large saucepan and cover with 1 cup water. Bring to a boil, cover and cook for 3-5 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain, reserving liquid.
-In a another saucepan, saute onions in butter until tender. Stir in the flour, salt and pepper until blended. Gradually stir in the milk, bouillon, reserved cooking liquid and remaining water. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened and bubbly. Stir in asparagus; heat through.
