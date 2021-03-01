 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cream of Asparagus Soup

Monday, March 1, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Make a crockpot of this warming soup to welcome you home from a cold winter day!

Ingredients

4 cups cut fresh asparagus (1/2-inch pieces)
2 cups water, divided

1/4 cup finely chopped green onions or 1 teaspoon onion powder
5 tablespoons butter
5 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
4 cups whole milk
1 tablespoon chicken bouillon granules

Directions

-Place asparagus in a large saucepan and cover with 1 cup water. Bring to a boil, cover and cook for 3-5 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain, reserving liquid.

-In a another saucepan, saute onions in butter until tender. Stir in the flour, salt and pepper until blended. Gradually stir in the milk, bouillon, reserved cooking liquid and remaining water. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened and bubbly. Stir in asparagus; heat through.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


