Gov. Wolf Lifts Travel Restrictions, Increases Capacity Limits on Event Spaces

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Wolf Administration announced the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions today, including some of those pertaining to occupancy limits on indoor and outdoor event spaces.

The revised mitigations restrictions announced today include:

Revised maximum occupancy limits for indoor events to allow for 15% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size. Core public health measures such as face covering (mask-wearing), social distancing, and hand hygiene still must be enforced. The 15% of maximum occupancy is permitted only if attendees and workers are able to comply with the 6-foot physical distancing requirement.

Revised maximum occupancy limits for outdoor events to allow for 20% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size. Core public health measures such as face covering (mask-wearing), social distancing, and hand hygiene still must be enforced. The 20% of maximum occupancy is permitted only if attendees and workers are able to comply with the 6-foot physical distancing requirement.

Eliminate out-of-state travel restrictions. In November, the Department of Health provided an updated travel order requiring anyone over the age of 11 who visits from another state to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or place themselves in a travel quarantine for 14 days upon entering Pennsylvania. Today, this order was rescinded. The current downward trend of cases nationwide and implementation of testing requirements and universal face covering on public transportation and transportation hubs are reducing the risk that interstate travel is a vector of disease transmission.

“Pennsylvania is taking a measured approach to revising or lifting mitigation orders,” Gov. Wolf said.

“The reason we are seeing cases drop can be attributed, in part, to people following the mitigation efforts we have in place. Mask-wearing, social distancing, and hand hygiene are making a difference and need to continue even as we see more and more people fully vaccinated. We need to balance protecting public health with leading the state to a robust economic recovery. We are lifting mitigation efforts only when we believe it is safe to do so.”

Along with these changes, the administration continued to urge caution, noting the reduced cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, and the more than 2.3 million vaccinations are good signs, but the CDC advises that now is not the time to introduce expansive loosening of mitigation efforts known to put people at more risk. New cases of variants continue to appear, and some experts warn of a fourth surge in cases.

Officials also noted that a broad range of data was taken into consideration in the decision, including the statewide percent-positivity rate, which is at 6.3%, the hospital bed availability, which is at 41%, and the incidence rate per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, which stands at 101.3.

These changes do not affect many other businesses. Bars and restaurants must still require food sales for alcohol purchases, and indoor dining remains capped at 25%. However, restaurants that complete the online self-certification process can operate at 50% capacity. Bar seating remains prohibited, and alcohol sales are to stop at 11 p.m.

Other businesses remain capped at 75% of their normal capacity, and entertainment venues, including theaters, casinos, theaters, and museums, are still limited to 50%. Gyms and spas also remain limited to 50% capacity.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.