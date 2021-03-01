Gregory Scott Mackenzie Sr., 58, passed away at 5:10am on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Allegheny Valley Hospital.

He lost his fight after years of health problems. He always fought hard to be with his family.

Born on January 9, 1962, in Wabash, Indiana he was the son of the late Kenneth Laird and Dorothy Mackenzie.

He was a 1980 graduate of Brookville High School.

Growing up Greg loved and played baseball. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved hunting, fishing and just being in the outdoors.

In the past he had been employed at Reynoldsville Casket Company, Asplund and various lumber mills.

On April 24, 1999, at Greenwood Methodist Church, he married the former Angela Werner. Greg was very loving, loyal and protective of his family.

In addition to his wife, Angela, he is survived by two sons, Scott (Mackenzie) and Matthew (Jessica) Coon; a daughter, Nicole (Derrick) Guigma; his grandchildren that he adored, Vanessa Isabell and Jayden Cameron; a brother, Robert (Brenda) Mackenzie, and sisters, Brenda Boozer and Susan Davis. He was so loved and will be forever missed.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents are his brother, Don Gillung.

Due to the current Covid-19 restriction there will be no public services held at this time.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

