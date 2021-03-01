Every birthday Dad celebrated he announced his age as “older than dirt.” Born on September 2, 1947 Papa John Schneeberger was born to Beatrice Mae Holden and Pline Jason Schneeberger in Oil City Hospital. Surrounded by the love of family, laughter, and rock and roll, he died in his home on February 28, 2021.

He attended Oil City schools and graduated from West Nottingham Academy. After graduation he was drafted into the army where he completed basic training at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina. He eventually served for one year in Vietnam where he earned the Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze stars and a sharpshooter badge.

Whenever asked about his past, Dad always replied that his life began after he met and married the only woman he ever loved, Carole Sue Ray, who survives. Their marriage of 49 years was an example to all who knew them. They made their home in Oil City where they raised their two children, Heather (Mark) Motter of Oil City and John Jason (Kenzie) Schneeberger of Hollidaysburg. He was an avid Oiler supporter and was very proud of the work he did as the Vice President of the Blue and White Booster Club.

He began working at the Continental Can Company after returning from Vietnam and finished his working career at Federal Express. It wasn’t long after retirement that he was diagnosed with advanced Parkinson’s which prohibited him from many activities he loved but continued to enjoy life to the fullest and never complained.

To know him was to love him. He was the ultimate family man and life of every party. No one could keep up with him on the dance floor, especially when he was doing the Schneeberger shuffle. Nothing was more dear to him than time spent with family and friends. Some of his best memories were made during summers in Conneaut Lake, evenings on the deck, trips to the beach, multiple cruises, and Disney vacations at the Wilderness Lodge.

All four of his grandchildren knew he loved them “a million, trillion bushels.” Miss Maggie and Charlie “Charbar” Motter of Oil City and Evan “E” and Adam Schneeberger of Hollidaysburg will always remember him as their biggest fan. There is no doubt that his applause will continue to be heard from the heavens.

He would not want you to cry because he is gone. Instead, smile because you knew him. Drink a Pabst Blue Ribbon in his honor while singing along to your favorite oldie. A private celebration will be held in his honor at a later time with full military honors. All of the funeral arrangements will be handled by Reinsel Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The Vietnam Veterans of America or the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

