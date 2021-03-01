Joseph J. Solinsky, 69, of Franklin and formerly of Brookville, died February 25, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.

Born June 12, 1951, he was the son of the late John and Marjorie Ayler Solinsky.

He was a 1969 graduate of Brookville High School.

The family has entrusted Furlong Funeral Home with the arrangements for Mr. Solinsky.

No further information is available at this time.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

