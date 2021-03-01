Josephine Blair, 96, of Emlenton passed away peacefully at home, February 25, 2021.

Josephine was born November 27, 1924, in New Castle, she was the daughter of Elbert and Henrietta White Fannin.

She received her education in New Castle. Josephine married Stanley Blair, together the couple had 3 children.

Josephine was an active member of the Scrubgrass Senior Center. She was proud to be the oldest active member at the center. In 2015, she was awarded the Presidents Lifetime Achievement Award for volunteer services. Josephine loved to travel, whether it was day trips with the center or a trip to Hawaii with her friend Barb Kaylor she was always up for an adventure. She a member of the Homemakers Club as well. Josephine was a member of the Rankin Chapel Church and attending regularly when her health permitted. Sunday dinners and holiday dinners where something she looked forward too. Her sweet smile and gracious heart will certainly be missed by many.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her daughter Rebecca Durbin of Emlenton, her son Warren Blair of Parker and her 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.

Josephine was welcomed into heaven by her parents, her husband, her son Denny Blair, her granddaughter Amanda Blair and her brother Bill Fannin.

Services were private. The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Friends and family can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

