 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Nalayah Oliva Rochelle Harris

Monday, March 1, 2021 @ 11:03 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Harris (1)Nalayah Oliva Rochelle Harris passed away peacefully in the arms of her family on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

She was born at 9:47 p.m. and met the eyes of Jesus at 10:42 p.m. on the same day. Nalayah was the daughter of Justin Harris and Billie Pinson of Clarion. She is survived by her two brothers, Amir Harris and Justin Harris. Her paternal grandmother is Angela Harris of Clarion and maternal grandparents are Pierre Pinson of Clarion and Jodie Adams of Colorado Springs. Nalayah gave us a lifetime of love during her short time on earth.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.