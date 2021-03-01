Nalayah Oliva Rochelle Harris passed away peacefully in the arms of her family on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

She was born at 9:47 p.m. and met the eyes of Jesus at 10:42 p.m. on the same day. Nalayah was the daughter of Justin Harris and Billie Pinson of Clarion. She is survived by her two brothers, Amir Harris and Justin Harris. Her paternal grandmother is Angela Harris of Clarion and maternal grandparents are Pierre Pinson of Clarion and Jodie Adams of Colorado Springs. Nalayah gave us a lifetime of love during her short time on earth.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

