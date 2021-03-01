 

Memorial Service Held for James Whitman

Monday, March 1, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imageCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A memorial service for Clarion University student James Whitman was held at the Clarion Memorial Stadium on Sunday, February 28.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Despite the cold, rainy weather, a large crowd of mourners gathered to remember Whitman.

James Whitman. Provided photo.

James Whitman. Provided photo.

Speakers at the event included Clarion University President Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, Economics Professor Dr. Sandra Trejos, and many of Whitman’s friends.

“It is never easy to lose a life so young,” Dr. Dale stated. “It is out of the natural order of things, and yet James was well loved and loved all of you. You’re here tonight as a testimony to that.”

81247015-9300-4FAF-8433-767E7AEE1CFA

Dr. Trejos shared some of her most memorable interactions with Whitman, and the impression he made on her.

“James was a candid and warm individual who was aware of his surroundings and his neighbors,” Trejos said. “We are proud of who he is and trust he will live in eternal happiness and we remain grateful that we met him and interacted with him.”

Many of his friends also spoke about what a loving and caring person James was.

15EE9058-CF27-40C9-B179-332AE79EC2FD

“I have such a big family now because of him,” one friend said. “I know he’s so happy we’re all close together even without him.”

“James was really a one-of-a-kind guy. I’ve never met anyone else like him and I never will,” another friend said.

The event was organized by Delta Zeta with support from the university.

Due to the weather, those in attendance were unable to release lanterns as planned.

BA6ADF78-1873-4750-B0DB-E26C1F8EDC9F

3BABC669-D872-4DD4-B67E-9DFE06F3F60E

027E23EC-AA76-41E9-8F19-1E9955663AE5

B905976B-C677-45E6-BA5F-743179D816EC

A21A088C-6C84-4030-AD8D-8AFFC911B7A7

