Police Release Details of DUI-Related Crash on Route 322

Monday, March 1, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a suspected DUI crash on U.S. 322 in Ashland Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:08 a.m. on January 30, on U.S. 322, just west of Kline Road, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 24-year-old Michael R. Drzewiecki, of Cranberry, was operating a 2013 Toyota Camry, traveling west on U.S. 322, negotiating a left curve, when the vehicle began to slide. The vehicle then exited the south side of the roadway, went down an embankment, and struck a utility pole.

Drzewiecki was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Frye’s Garage.

Police say Drzewiecki was charged with DUI.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, February 27, 2021.


