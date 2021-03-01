Say What?!: ‘A Lamborghini’: Ancient Ceremonial Chariot Discovered Near Pompeii Ruins

POMPEII – Researchers at an archaeological site near Pompeii announced Saturday “an exceptional discovery,” an intact ceremonial chariot from a villa near the ruins of the southern Italian city.

The announcement, from the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, said the chariot was “an extraordinary find” that “has no parallel in Italy thus far.”

