Schill Announces Re-Election Bid for District Judge
LUCINDA, Pa. – Incumbent Timothy P. Schill, of Knox Township, has announced his candidacy for re-election as District Judge for District 18-3-02 in the May 18 primary election.
Schill, 59, will seek both the Republican Party and Democratic Party nominations.
Schill was first elected in 2009 and was re-elected in 2015. During the past 11 years, Schill has presided at hundreds of arraignments, preliminary hearings, and summary trials. He regularly attends continuing education courses offered by the Administrative Office of the Pennsylvania Courts and was most recently recertified by the AOPC in October of 2020.
District 18-3-02 includes all of Washington, Farmington, Knox, Paint, Millcreek, Highland, and Monroe Townships. The office is based in the county jail building in Marianne.
“With help and support from the voters of the 18-3-02 District, I will continue to represent integrity and promote trust in our local court system.” said Schill. “My intention is to provide my constituents with the judicial service they have come to know in my previous and current years of service.”
In Pennsylvania, magisterial district judges are elected for six-year terms. They serve in districts apportioned by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania and exercise statewide jurisdiction with limitations.
In addition to criminal arraignments, magisterial district judges conduct preliminary hearings, issue arrest warrants and search warrants, hear civil disputes involving $12,000 or less except in matters involving title to real estate. They issue temporary protection from abuse orders, decide traffic, game law, and fish and boat code cases, conduct marriages, mediate landlord-tenant disputes, and administer oaths and affirmations. They are state employees and supervise staffs which are county employees.
Schill is a graduate of North Clarion High School.
An avid hunter and fisherman, he holds memberships with the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club, National Rifle Association, North American Hunting Club, Clarion County Rod and Gun Club, and the Antler Club of Lucinda where he has served as past president.
Residing in the Lucinda area, he is married to the former Stacey Weaver and has two children, a daughter, Meghan and a son, Luke. Schill is a member of St. Joseph Church in Lucinda.
