Special Plea Hearing for Clarion Man Charged With Threatening to Murder Woman Set for Wednesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing a special plea hearing on Wednesday on charges from incidents where he allegedly text messaged and called a woman several times and also threatened to murder her.

A special plea hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 3, for 22-year-old Logan Rilee Parrish.

Parrish faces the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1



– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3– Harassment – Course of Conduct With No Legitimate Purpose, Summary

He also faces the following charges, in a second case:

– Stalking – Repeatedly Communicate To Cause Fear, Felony 3

– Terroristic Threats Cause Serious Public Inconvenience, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

He is currently free, with bail on the first case set at $1,500.00 monetary and bail on the second case set at $75,000.00 unsecured.

The charges stem from an incidents that occurred in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Details of the first case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence in Limestone Township for a report of harassment on July 9.

At the scene, a known female victim reported Logan Rilee Parrish had sent text messages, as well as a voice message, that were threatening in nature, the complaint states.

The victim showed the text messages to police and played the voicemail for them.

The first text message stated, “Bes u just fight f*** this f*** you and and watch your house burn down.” The voicemail reportedly indicated Parrish threatening to shoot the victim and two other individuals, according to the complaint.

The victim stated she was afraid for herself and her juvenile child, the complaint notes.

Parrish was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 10.

Details of the second case:

According to a criminal complaint, a known female victim contacted Clarion-based State Police on August 15 and reported that she had received threatening text messages from her ex-boyfriend, Logan Parrish. The victim said she was afraid he was going to hurt her.

The messages included vulgar language and threatening statements, and one message stated: “I’m going to f****** murder you!!!!!!” according to the complaint.

The victim received a total of 14 calls from Parrish on August 15, the complaint states.

She also reported that a family member had observed Parrish parked at the end of her roadway around 5:00 a.m. on either August 12 or August 13, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, the victim also reported that when she was driving home on August 14, she saw Parrish’s car, and he then turned around in traffic and followed her home, the complaint notes.

Parish was then interviewed by Clarion-based State Police on August 15.

According to the complaint, he admitted to sending the text messages to the victim.

State police verified this information by observing the messages on the victim’s phone.

Parrish was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 4:45 p.m. on August 15.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.