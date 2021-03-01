Stanley B. Seybert, of Parker, PA, departed the Allegheny River on February 26, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Edwin “Knobby” Seybert and his brother, Eddie.

He is survived by Marilyn, his wife of 61 years, his children, Stan, Larry, Tracy Elder (Tim), and Nick; his sisters, Donna Felgar and Joyce Gallbreath; his brothers, Tim and Bill; and any remaining fish in the Allegheny.

Stan was a hard worker, fairly opinionated, and a child at heart. He liked who he liked, disliked others, and never hated anyone. Stan was born on June 15, 1940, in Rimersburg, PA, and passed a few miles down the road. He traveled a bit in between, but came back to the hills he loved.

Just prior to leaving, he said, “I lived a good life, I graduated high school, had fun raising my kids, worked 8 hours a day as an inconvenience to support my fishing career, and spent my time fishing with cousin Bill.”

In honor of his service, Marine Corp, Second Force, Recon, Camp Lejeune, NC, Semper Fi, Dad. He was an honorable man. The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the arrangements. At Stanley’s request, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.