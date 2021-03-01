State Police Investigating Graphic Images Exchanged Between Minors

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating the dissemination of intimate images between minors.

Around 10:01 a.m. on February 25, Children and Youth Services (CYS) reported an incident of suspected sending/receiving of graphic images to Marienville-based State Police.

Police say the images were reportedly sent by a minor to another minor in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.

The investigation is ongoing.

