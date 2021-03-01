Joshua Lee Flick, 33, of Tionesta, died Saturday morning, February 27, 2021, shortly after his arrival to the Titusville Hospital emergency room.

He was born October 20, 1987, in Oil City to Gerald and Kimberly (Paden) Flick.

Joshua was a graduate of West Forest High School in Tionesta. He then attended automotive school to study vehicle mechanics.

In his earlier years, he attended the Tionesta Church of God.

Josh was a proud dad and loved taking care of his children. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Josh had a big heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

He was employed as an automotive mechanic.

He is survived by his parents, Gerald and Kimberly Flick of Tionesta; his fiancé, Kayla Patton of Tionesta; two sons, Zachary and Thomas; two brothers, Jeremy Flick and his wife Alicia and their children Khloe and Hunter of Tionesta; and Jacob Flick of Tionesta.

Also surviving is his paternal grandmother, Ruth Flick; his maternal grandmother, Pauline Paden; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, including a very close cousin, Eugene “Guy” Flick of Tionesta.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Alfred Flick and Buddy Paden, Sr.

There will be no services at this time. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township. To express online condolences to Josh’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

