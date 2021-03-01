Speed, Road Conditions Cited as Factors in Route 208 Crash

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say speed and road conditions were factors in a crash that occurred on State Route 208 in Salem Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:59 a.m. on Wednesday, February 17, on State Route 208 at its intersection with Cropps Corners Road, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say 44-year-old Stuart R. McHenry, of Clarion, was operating a 2017 Ford F-150, traveling north on Cropps Corners Road, approaching its intersection with State Route 208, and was unable to come to a safe stop at the stop sign due to traveling too fast for the road conditions. He then entered the intersection and struck a 2011 Toyota Tacoma, operated by 27-year-old Benjamin M. Dehart, of Emlenton, that was traveling east on State Route 208.

Following the initial impact, McHenry was able to maneuver to the right berm of the roadway, approximately 100 yards from the initial point of impact, while Dehart’s vehicle came to a final rest in a field, across from the intersection where the initial impact occurred, according to police.

Both drivers were using seat belts and no injuries were reported.

McHenry’s vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front end.

Dehart’s vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front end as well as the bed of the passenger side.

McHenry was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

