A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 27. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

