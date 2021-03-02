 

Betty Jean Clark

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 @ 10:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-VPk5SWJvU1i1EUVBetty Jean Clark, 86, of Oil City, died at home surrounded by her children on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Born on July 29, 1934, Betty was the daughter of Robert and Gladys Burchett of New Castle.

She married Edward D. Clark on November 23, 1955; he preceded her in death in August 2019.

She is survived by two sisters, two brothers, and her three children, Donna Tarleton and husband, Joe, of Oil City, Judy Millar and husband, Tom, of Plumer, and Edward D. Clark Jr. of Pleasantville. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

As a minister’s wife, mother, and nurse, Betty was lovingly and selflessly devoted to God, church, family, and her patients.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. A brief memorial service will be held for family and friends at 1:00 pm on Sunday, March 7 at the Oakland United Methodist Church in Dempseytown. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

Funeral arrangement were entrusted to the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

The family would like to thank the AseraCare Hospice personnel for the superior and loving care they gave Betty.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.


