Clarion County Career Center Announces Students of 1st, 2nd Quarters

CLARION CO., Pa. – The Clarion County Career Center proudly announces the students who were selected as Students of the 1st and 2nd Quarters.

(Photo: Students of the 1st Quarter – AM session)

These students were selected by their instructors for the exceptional performance, hard work, strong desire to develop skills, and commitment demonstrated during class.

Students of the 1st Quarter (AM session) – Pictured above: First Row (L to R): Kylie Yori-Police Science (Union); Holly Long-Culinary (Clarion-Limestone); Ryleigh Evans-Cosmetology (Redbank Valley). Second Row (L to R): Sabastian Campbell-Computer Networking (North Clarion); Ciarra Yarger-Allied Health (Redbank Valley); Dustin Yarger- Automotive (Redbank Valley); Isaac Saylor-Construction (Union); and Ethan Rupp-Welding (Redbank Valley). Missing: Kaden Rupp-Diesel (Redbank Valley).

Students of the 1st Quarter (PM session) – First Row (L to R): Journie Dick-Allied Health (A-C Valley); Brogan Armagost-Police Science (A-C Valley); Emilee Parkes-Cosmetology (Keystone). Second Row (L to R): Andrew Hovis-Diesel (A-C Valley); Bradyn Hepburn-Computer Networking (Clarion Area); Anthony Dawson-Culinary (Keystone); Simon Bishop-Automotive (Clarion Area); Missing: Jackson Fox-Construction (Clarion Area); and Abel Bundy-Welding (A-C Valley).

Students of the 2nd Quarter (AM session) – First Row (L to R): Hayley Adams-Police Science (Redbank Valley); Abigale Downs-Culinary (Redbank Valley); Gwyneth Wadding-Allied Health (Redbank Valley); Karley Renninger-Cosmetology (Clarion-Limestone). Second Row (L to R): Zackary Wolbert –Diesel (North Clarion); Ryan Burns-Construction (Clarion-Limestone); Logan Willette-Welding (Union); and Zachary Hess-Automotive (Union). Missing: Jazlyn Yori-Computer Networking (Union).

Students of the 2nd Quarter (PM session)- First Row (L to R): John Planker-Police Science (A-C Valley); Kaylee LaVan-Allied Health (Keystone); Lexi Bauer-Cosmetology (A-C Valley); Zoe Etzel-Culinary (A-C Valley). Second Row (L to R): James Sowa-Computer Networking (Keystone); Wesley Hunsberger-Diesel (Keystone); Chase Morrison-WF (A-C Valley); Colton Schneider-Automotive (Keystone); and Colton Murray-Construction (A-C Valley).

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.