 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Career Center Announces Students of 1st, 2nd Quarters

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Mar 01 20-58-25CLARION CO., Pa. – The Clarion County Career Center proudly announces the students who were selected as Students of the 1st and 2nd Quarters.

(Photo: Students of the 1st Quarter – AM session)

These students were selected by their instructors for the exceptional performance, hard work, strong desire to develop skills, and commitment demonstrated during class.

Students of the 1st Quarter (AM session) – Pictured above: First Row (L to R): Kylie Yori-Police Science (Union); Holly Long-Culinary (Clarion-Limestone); Ryleigh Evans-Cosmetology (Redbank Valley). Second Row (L to R): Sabastian Campbell-Computer Networking (North Clarion); Ciarra Yarger-Allied Health (Redbank Valley); Dustin Yarger- Automotive (Redbank Valley); Isaac Saylor-Construction (Union); and Ethan Rupp-Welding (Redbank Valley). Missing: Kaden Rupp-Diesel (Redbank Valley).

Students of the 1st Quarter - PM

Students of the 1st Quarter – PM

Students of the 1st Quarter (PM session) – First Row (L to R): Journie Dick-Allied Health (A-C Valley); Brogan Armagost-Police Science (A-C Valley); Emilee Parkes-Cosmetology (Keystone). Second Row (L to R): Andrew Hovis-Diesel (A-C Valley); Bradyn Hepburn-Computer Networking (Clarion Area); Anthony Dawson-Culinary (Keystone); Simon Bishop-Automotive (Clarion Area); Missing: Jackson Fox-Construction (Clarion Area); and Abel Bundy-Welding (A-C Valley).

Students of the 2nd Quarter - AM

Students of the 2nd Quarter – AM

Students of the 2nd Quarter (AM session) – First Row (L to R): Hayley Adams-Police Science (Redbank Valley); Abigale Downs-Culinary (Redbank Valley); Gwyneth Wadding-Allied Health (Redbank Valley); Karley Renninger-Cosmetology (Clarion-Limestone). Second Row (L to R): Zackary Wolbert –Diesel (North Clarion); Ryan Burns-Construction (Clarion-Limestone); Logan Willette-Welding (Union); and Zachary Hess-Automotive (Union). Missing: Jazlyn Yori-Computer Networking (Union).

Students of the 2nd Quarter - PM

Students of the 2nd Quarter – PM

Students of the 2nd Quarter (PM session)- First Row (L to R): John Planker-Police Science (A-C Valley); Kaylee LaVan-Allied Health (Keystone); Lexi Bauer-Cosmetology (A-C Valley); Zoe Etzel-Culinary (A-C Valley). Second Row (L to R): James Sowa-Computer Networking (Keystone); Wesley Hunsberger-Diesel (Keystone); Chase Morrison-WF (A-C Valley); Colton Schneider-Automotive (Keystone); and Colton Murray-Construction (A-C Valley).


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.