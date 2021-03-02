 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Native Named to Pitt Dean’s List

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Pitt JohnstownCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County native was one of several area students named to the Dean’s List at Pitt this semester.

Cody Klingler, of Clarion, was named to this semester’s Dean’s List at the University of Pittsburgh Johnstown.

To be eligible for Dean’s List status, a student must have completed at least 12 credits and earned a minimum grade point average of 3.25.

Students who achieved a 4.0 (“straight-A”) average are listed separately.

Several other students from the surrounding region also made this semester’s list.

Armstrong County

Apollo: Macy L. Bowser, Jesse L. Evanski, Logan Kelly, Zachary Morrill, Taylor M. Williams
Dayton: Logan J. Wadding
Freeport: Aaron K. Carley, Olivia A. Gaspersic
Kittanning: Abigail E. Wyant

Butler County

Butler County 4.0
Mars: Grace J. Huff
Sarver: Kimberly B. Mixon, Austin J. Uric

Butler: Geremiah R. Newman
Chicora: Elizabeth M. Rakers
Cranberry Township: Kyle Brandenberger, Savanna L. Coffman
Harmony: Kaylen Blanco
Mars: Autumn C. Ward
Portersville: Rachel A. Bresnihan
Renfrew: Brittany S. Brock
Sarver: Brianna E. Guenther, Marin E. Hespenheide, Erin A. Mariotti, Kristie H. Radvan, Sydney M. Sosa
Saxonburg: Casey J. Landini
Slippery Rock: Noah A. Reilly
Valencia: John A. Volkar

Clearfield County

Clearfield County 4.0
Osceola Mills: Matthew J. Stark

Coalport: Kelsey G. Thompson
Dubois: Rylee M. Bresnahan, Alexsis N. Kosko, Rose H. Michaux
Osceola Mills: Tristan D. Beauseigneur
Penfield: Shelby D. Jurcevich

Elk County

Elk County 4.0
Johnsonburg: Nicholas A. Bliss

Ridgway: Jetta E. Barclay
Saint Marys: Paul Armanini, Jessica M. Lipsey

Indiana County

Indiana County 4.0
Blairsville: Robert S. Bell
Clarksburg: Sara E. Anderson
Saltsburg: Daniel B. Shirley

Armagh: Tessa M. Fry, Devon J. Slippy
Blairsville: Cameron E. Doak, Joseph W. Lasser, Joseph N. Ray
Cherry Tree: Robert N. Gobrecht, Ayla R. Reinoehl
Clarksburg: Samuel Hefferin
Clymer: Bradley J. Ball
Commodore: Logan M. White
Coral: Austin F. Perry
Homer City: Alaina M. Campbell, Logan J. Williams
Indiana: Branden J. Bosley, Colin A. Bradshaw, Megan R. Elgin
Saltsburg: Michael B. Shirley

Jefferson County

Punxsutawney: Madison M. McBee

McKean County

Bradford: Frank R. Colosimo, Dillon J. Keane, Hannah M. Kriner

Mercer County

Mercer County 4.0
Sharon: Andrew T. Magestro

Greenville: Joseph M. Batt

Venango County

Venango County 4.0
Franklin: Olivia M. Russell

Cranberry Twp: Holly K. Garrett, Madeline S. Ivory, Alyssa N. Kreeger, Tyler P. Smith
Franklin: Evan C. Shull

Warren County

Spring Creek: Drake M. Ketcham
Warren: Jessica T. Susz


