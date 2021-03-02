Clarion County Native Named to Pitt Dean’s List

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County native was one of several area students named to the Dean’s List at Pitt this semester.

Cody Klingler, of Clarion, was named to this semester’s Dean’s List at the University of Pittsburgh Johnstown.

To be eligible for Dean’s List status, a student must have completed at least 12 credits and earned a minimum grade point average of 3.25.

Students who achieved a 4.0 (“straight-A”) average are listed separately.

Several other students from the surrounding region also made this semester’s list.

Armstrong County

Apollo: Macy L. Bowser, Jesse L. Evanski, Logan Kelly, Zachary Morrill, Taylor M. Williams

Dayton: Logan J. Wadding

Freeport: Aaron K. Carley, Olivia A. Gaspersic

Kittanning: Abigail E. Wyant

Butler County

Butler County 4.0

Mars: Grace J. Huff

Sarver: Kimberly B. Mixon, Austin J. Uric

Butler: Geremiah R. Newman

Chicora: Elizabeth M. Rakers

Cranberry Township: Kyle Brandenberger, Savanna L. Coffman

Harmony: Kaylen Blanco

Mars: Autumn C. Ward

Portersville: Rachel A. Bresnihan

Renfrew: Brittany S. Brock

Sarver: Brianna E. Guenther, Marin E. Hespenheide, Erin A. Mariotti, Kristie H. Radvan, Sydney M. Sosa

Saxonburg: Casey J. Landini

Slippery Rock: Noah A. Reilly

Valencia: John A. Volkar

Clearfield County

Clearfield County 4.0

Osceola Mills: Matthew J. Stark

Coalport: Kelsey G. Thompson

Dubois: Rylee M. Bresnahan, Alexsis N. Kosko, Rose H. Michaux

Osceola Mills: Tristan D. Beauseigneur

Penfield: Shelby D. Jurcevich

Elk County

Elk County 4.0

Johnsonburg: Nicholas A. Bliss

Ridgway: Jetta E. Barclay

Saint Marys: Paul Armanini, Jessica M. Lipsey

Indiana County

Indiana County 4.0

Blairsville: Robert S. Bell

Clarksburg: Sara E. Anderson

Saltsburg: Daniel B. Shirley

Armagh: Tessa M. Fry, Devon J. Slippy

Blairsville: Cameron E. Doak, Joseph W. Lasser, Joseph N. Ray

Cherry Tree: Robert N. Gobrecht, Ayla R. Reinoehl

Clarksburg: Samuel Hefferin

Clymer: Bradley J. Ball

Commodore: Logan M. White

Coral: Austin F. Perry

Homer City: Alaina M. Campbell, Logan J. Williams

Indiana: Branden J. Bosley, Colin A. Bradshaw, Megan R. Elgin

Saltsburg: Michael B. Shirley

Jefferson County

Punxsutawney: Madison M. McBee

McKean County

Bradford: Frank R. Colosimo, Dillon J. Keane, Hannah M. Kriner

Mercer County

Mercer County 4.0

Sharon: Andrew T. Magestro

Greenville: Joseph M. Batt

Venango County

Venango County 4.0

Franklin: Olivia M. Russell

Cranberry Twp: Holly K. Garrett, Madeline S. Ivory, Alyssa N. Kreeger, Tyler P. Smith

Franklin: Evan C. Shull

Warren County

Spring Creek: Drake M. Ketcham

Warren: Jessica T. Susz

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.