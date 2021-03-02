Clarion County Native Named to Pitt Dean’s List
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County native was one of several area students named to the Dean’s List at Pitt this semester.
Cody Klingler, of Clarion, was named to this semester’s Dean’s List at the University of Pittsburgh Johnstown.
To be eligible for Dean’s List status, a student must have completed at least 12 credits and earned a minimum grade point average of 3.25.
Students who achieved a 4.0 (“straight-A”) average are listed separately.
Several other students from the surrounding region also made this semester’s list.
Armstrong County
Apollo: Macy L. Bowser, Jesse L. Evanski, Logan Kelly, Zachary Morrill, Taylor M. Williams
Dayton: Logan J. Wadding
Freeport: Aaron K. Carley, Olivia A. Gaspersic
Kittanning: Abigail E. Wyant
Butler County
Butler County 4.0
Mars: Grace J. Huff
Sarver: Kimberly B. Mixon, Austin J. Uric
Butler: Geremiah R. Newman
Chicora: Elizabeth M. Rakers
Cranberry Township: Kyle Brandenberger, Savanna L. Coffman
Harmony: Kaylen Blanco
Mars: Autumn C. Ward
Portersville: Rachel A. Bresnihan
Renfrew: Brittany S. Brock
Sarver: Brianna E. Guenther, Marin E. Hespenheide, Erin A. Mariotti, Kristie H. Radvan, Sydney M. Sosa
Saxonburg: Casey J. Landini
Slippery Rock: Noah A. Reilly
Valencia: John A. Volkar
Clearfield County
Clearfield County 4.0
Osceola Mills: Matthew J. Stark
Coalport: Kelsey G. Thompson
Dubois: Rylee M. Bresnahan, Alexsis N. Kosko, Rose H. Michaux
Osceola Mills: Tristan D. Beauseigneur
Penfield: Shelby D. Jurcevich
Elk County
Elk County 4.0
Johnsonburg: Nicholas A. Bliss
Ridgway: Jetta E. Barclay
Saint Marys: Paul Armanini, Jessica M. Lipsey
Indiana County
Indiana County 4.0
Blairsville: Robert S. Bell
Clarksburg: Sara E. Anderson
Saltsburg: Daniel B. Shirley
Armagh: Tessa M. Fry, Devon J. Slippy
Blairsville: Cameron E. Doak, Joseph W. Lasser, Joseph N. Ray
Cherry Tree: Robert N. Gobrecht, Ayla R. Reinoehl
Clarksburg: Samuel Hefferin
Clymer: Bradley J. Ball
Commodore: Logan M. White
Coral: Austin F. Perry
Homer City: Alaina M. Campbell, Logan J. Williams
Indiana: Branden J. Bosley, Colin A. Bradshaw, Megan R. Elgin
Saltsburg: Michael B. Shirley
Jefferson County
Punxsutawney: Madison M. McBee
McKean County
Bradford: Frank R. Colosimo, Dillon J. Keane, Hannah M. Kriner
Mercer County
Mercer County 4.0
Sharon: Andrew T. Magestro
Greenville: Joseph M. Batt
Venango County
Venango County 4.0
Franklin: Olivia M. Russell
Cranberry Twp: Holly K. Garrett, Madeline S. Ivory, Alyssa N. Kreeger, Tyler P. Smith
Franklin: Evan C. Shull
Warren County
Spring Creek: Drake M. Ketcham
Warren: Jessica T. Susz
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.