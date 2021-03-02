Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bacon Bolognese

Add bacon to this famous pasta dish for a next-level meal!

Ingredients

1/2 pound ground beef

1/2 pound ground pork



1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper2 medium carrots, chopped1 medium onion, chopped6 thick-sliced bacon strips, chopped8 garlic cloves, minced1 cup dry white wine1 can (28 ounces) whole tomatoes, crushed slightly1-1/2 cups chicken stock or reduced-sodium chicken broth1 package (16 ounces) spaghetti3 tablespoons butter, cubed1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

-In a 6-qt. stockpot, cook beef and pork over medium heat 5-7 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles. Stir in salt and pepper. Remove from pot with a slotted spoon; pour off drippings.

-Add carrots, onion and bacon to same pot; cook and stir over medium heat 6-8 minutes or until vegetables are softened. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Return meat to pot; add wine. Bring to a boil, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan; cook until liquid is almost evaporated.

-Add tomatoes and stock; return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 3-4 hours to allow flavors to blend, stirring occasionally.

-To serve, cook spaghetti according to package directions for al dente; drain. Stir butter into meat sauce; add spaghetti and toss to combine. Serve with cheese.

