Clarion Girls Win Tight Contest With Cranberry: Mar. 1 Recaps Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

Boys Results

North Clarion 62, Sheffield 49

North Clarion’s first-quarter lockdown defense made the difference in the Wolves’ 62-49 win over Sheffield. North Clarion outscored Sheffield 12-4 in the opening period, setting the tone for the rest of the evening. Leading 40-32 after three quarters, the Wolves scored 22 points in the final period to clinch the win. Dylan Walters and Josh Daum each scored a team-high 16 points for North Clarion. Cole Byers added 12 for the Wolves.

Tony Richards led all scorers with 17 points for Sheffield. The victory brings North Clarion to 8-13 overall. Sheffield falls to 10-9.

Union 63, Forest Area 33

Union had nine players score points in a comfortable 63-33 win over Forest Area. Karter Vogle led the way with 16 points for Union, and Caden Rainey added 14 for the Knights. Carter Terwint chipped in with 10 for Union.

Allen Johnston had a solid game for Forest Area, scoring 16 points in the loss. With the win, Union improves to 11-9. Forest Area is now 0-14.

A-C Valley 62, Moniteau 42

Levi Orton had a characteristically strong night in A-C Valley’s 62-42 victory over Moniteau. Orton scored 37 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to go along with ten boards and five steals. The Falcons only led by six at the half, but a 37 point second half opened up the game for A-C Valley. Eli Penny had a solid night on defense for A-C Valley, holding Kyle Pry to seven points. Landon Chalmers scored six points and snagged eight rebounds for the Falcons.

Tanner Williams led Moniteau with 14 points. The Falcons improve to 11-5, while Moniteau drops to 7-13.

Redbank Valley 101, Venango Catholic 33

Redbank Valley hit a century in their 101-33 win over Venango Catholic. Bryson Bain notched a triple-double for the Bulldogs, scoring 14 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists. Marquese Gardlock scored 24 points for Redbank Valley, and Chris Marshall scored 23 points. The Bulldogs put up 58 first-half points, putting the game to bed early.

Redbank Valley ups their overall record to 13-6, while Venango Catholic drops to 2-16.

Girls Results

Clarion Area 56, Cranberry 47

The Bobcats came from behind to top Cranberry, 56-47. The Bobcats trailed 26-16 after the first half, but a 13-8 third-quarter run cut Cranberry’s lead to five going into the fourth quarter. In the final period of play, scoring 25 points to snatch the victory. Erica Selfridge led Clarion with 24 points, including 10 in the final quarter. Noel Anthony added nine points for the Bobcats.

Ava Ferringer scored 20 points for the Berries in the loss, while Kaia Dean added 10 for Cranberry. Clarion ups their record to 11-9, while Cranberry drops to 4-11.

A-C Valley 49, DuBois Central Catholic 38

A first-half tear from the Falcons allowed them to hold on late in a 49-38 victory over DuBois Central Catholic. A-C Valley outscored the Cardinals 28-13 in the first half and were able to keep their lead intact late in the contest to secure the victory. A-C Valley’s Rachel Cullen had another fine game, leading the way with 16 points. Andrea Meals, Meah Ielase, and Avah Burke each notched eight points for the Falcons.

Faith Jacob was the top scorer for the Cardinals, scoring 14 points. A-C Valley advances to 8-10, while DCC falls to 7-13.

Union 59, Forest Area 29

The Damsels took a 38-16 lead into the half into their win over Forest Area. Kennedy Vogle and Dominika Logue each scored 15 points for the Damsels. Logue notched her 1000th career point in the game, connecting on a late-game free throw. Her feat is especially impressive as Logue is only a junior. Keira Croyle chipped in with 11 points for Union. Eight players got on the scoresheet for the Damsels as Union rotated their players in the second half.

Union continues their rise, upping their record to 11-9. Forest Area is now 2-17.

Keystone 50, Redbank Valley 24

A huge first half gave the Panthers a lead that would stand from start to finish in a 50-24 victory over visiting Redbank Valley. Keystone outscored Redbank Valley 16-3 in the opening quarter and 29-9 in the first half, enabling the Panthers to slow things down and seal the victory in the second half.

Keystone’s Emily Lauer led all scorers with 24 points, and Natalie Bowser also scored 13 for the Panthers. Jozee Weaver added 8 points for Keystone. Madison Foringer was the lone Bulldog in double figures with 11 points.

DuBois 59, C-L 48

Frances Milliron scored a career-high 27 points, but it wasn’t enough for Clarion-Limestone, and their second-half comeback attempt against Dubois Area fell short in a 59-48 defeat on Monday evening at the Lions’ Den in Strattanville.

C-L trailed 36-19 at halftime before outscoring the Lady Beavers 20-9 to pull to within six at 45-39. However, Dubois recovered to finish off the game with a 14-9 advantage to set the final score.

