Danielle R. White, 56, of Franklin, PA, passed away Feb. 23, 2021, at her home.

Born Feb. 16, 1965, in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of Gary Raasch & the late Carol Hover Raasch.

Danielle was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster, PA.

A homemaker, she enjoyed crafting, sewing and the companionship of her cats.

She is survived by one son, Braxton White & his wife Stephanie of Shippenville; a grandson, Will White; a brother, Matthew Raasch of Lancaster; a sister, Jessie Sines of Pleasantville; and her father, Gary Raasch & his wife Sandy of Yuma, AZ; as well as several nieces and nephews.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to Tri County Animal Shelter in Shippenville, 9562 US 322 Shippenville, PA. 16254.

