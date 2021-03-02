Dominika Logue Scores 1000th Point in Union Win

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – Dominika Logue scored her 1000th point on Monday as Union cruised to a 59-29 victory over Forest Area.

(Photos by: Shelly Atzeni)

Logue scored her 1000th point on a late-game free throw. Logue’s feat is especially impressive as she is only a junior.





Logue Scores Her 1000th Point

The Damsels took a 38-16 lead into the half into their win over Forest Area. Kennedy Vogle and Dominika Logue each scored 15 points for the Damsels. Keira Croyle chipped in with 11 points for Union. Eight players got on the scoresheet for the Damsels as Union rotated their players in the second half.

Union continues their rise, upping their record to 11-9. Forest Area is now 2-17.

