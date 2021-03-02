 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Firefighters Respond to Fire Above Shick’s in Clarion Borough

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 @ 05:03 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

Image from iOS (8)CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters extinguished a small fire in an apartment above Shick’s Gifts & Tobacco Shoppe in Clarion Borough on Tuesday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 was dispatched around 3:10 p.m. for a report of a structure fire at 752 Main Street.

Chief Bill Peck of the Clarion Borough Police Department confirmed that the fire was extinguished but was unable to release additional details.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance was also dispatched.

No injuries were reported.

Crews remained on the scene as of 4:15 p.m.

Image from iOS (9)

Image from iOS (10)

Image from iOS (11)


