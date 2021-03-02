George R. “Hun” Smith, 87 of Rimersburg, PA, passed away peacefully Friday February 19, 2021 in Ocala, Florida.

He enjoyed spending his winters in Florida, golfing, and watching sports.

Born September 20, 1933 to George and Evaline (King) Smith, he graduated in 1953 from Union High School.

He served in the Army 1953-1956, and married Darlene (Barlett) Smith July 29, 1960.

He is survived by daughter Robin (Jeff) Gauger and son Jay (Sue) Smith; three grandchildren, Michael Wolbert and fiance Hope Albers of Minot, ND, Justin Wolbert of Clinton, TN, Brittany (Dylan) Reinsel; three great-grandchildren, Peyton Wolbert of Arkansas Paige & Nathan Wolbert of TN; a brother Tom (Barb) Smith of Mercer, PA; and a sister Jennie Best of Rimersburg.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Leanne Smith, his parents, two sisters, Laura (Lloyd) Hook of Rimersburg and Bertha “Bo” Phillips of Indiana, and two brothers, Wilbert “Pete” Smith of Rimersburg and Jim “Lefty” Smith of Nevada.

A Memorial service was held in Silver Springs, Florida where he spent his winters. Another Memorial will be held in PA at a later date.

