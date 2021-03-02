Helen Virginia “Ginnie” Dauphinee Campbell

Born at home during a winter snowstorm on January 22, 1926, Ginnie celebrated 95 years of life this year with a Beach Party, of course.

She grew up in Philadelphia, but her happiest days were always at the beach. She loved the ocean and the sky.

It was in Ocean City, New Jersey that she met her husband, Tom, (Rev.W.Thomas Campbell Jr.) They were married for 57 years.

She was never planning on getting married. Ginnie dreamed of becoming an executive secretary or acting in the theater in New York. Instead, she and Tom eloped in 1943, just before he left to serve in the army in the South Pacific. They had four children: Tom (Dottie) of DeLand, Florida; Bob (Patti) of Boise, Idaho; Art (Cathy) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Margie (Byron) Quinton of Clarion, Pennsylvania.

How she loved her family and delighted in being Aunt Ginnie to Janet Dauphinee of Caldwell, Texas and Granny/GiGi to her 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, who loved her stories, poems, and songs of long ago. Plus, she had such fun introducing them to her favorite classic T.V. westerns, where the good guys always win!

Childhood aspirations became realized after her children were all in school. Ginnie did become a secretary for insurance agencies, doctors’ offices, and property owners’ associations in New Jersey, Idaho, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

When Ginnie and Tom retired to North Carolina, she became a founding member of the Harbour Lights Players theater group in New Bern and performed in dozens of plays and productions. One of her most remembered performances was “Hildegarde” in the annual Fairfield Follies. Ginnie also loved to sing in her church choirs, community choruses, and to entertain her family with the songs of her era.

Ginnie cherished her family, her many friends, her church, and her country, proud to be a part of the “Greatest Generation.”

She died peacefully at home on February 28, 2021, missed by all those who loved her here, and welcomed home to eternal life by her Lord and all her family who had gone before her.

“Life should NOT be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, chocolate in one hand, wine in the other, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and screaming, Woo-Hoo! What a ride!” (spoken tastefully) (adapted from Hunter S. Thompson)

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.