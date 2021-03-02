Investigation Opened After Nails, Screws Thrown on Driveway

HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police are investigating an incident where nails and screws were reportedly thrown onto a driveway in Harmony Township.

Marienville-based State Police received a call on February 21 from a known 47-year-old male victim, of West Hickory, regarding an incident of criminal mischief.

Police say the victim reported that someone threw nails and screws in the driveway of his mother’s residence where he parks on Ferry Lane Drive in Harmony Township, Forest County.

The investigation is ongoing.

