Man Accused of Choking Woman Due in Court Today

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-3577255_1280CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for today for an area man who allegedly choked a woman during an argument at a residence in Redbank Township.

Court documents indicate 32-year-old Jerrod L Franklin, of Mayport, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 2:15 p.m. on March 2, on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Redbank Township in late February.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:53 p.m. on February 22, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Hickory Drive in Redbank Township, Clarion County, for a report of an active domestic incident.

The complaint notes Jerrod Franklin had called and related that a known woman was arguing with him and was in possession of a knife.

Police arrived at the scene around 5:08 p.m. and spoke to Franklin.

According to the complaint, Franklin told police he was pushed in the chest with a closed knife that was also designed to function as brass knuckles.

Police then interviewed the known woman.

According to the complaint, she reported that she and Franklin got into an argument that turned physical, and Franklin then shoved her to the ground and choked her. She said she could not breathe but did not lose consciousness and noted she accidentally kicked another known woman while trying to break free from Franklin.

The complaint notes police observed a fresh red mark on the side of the known woman’s neck.

Franklin was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 8:30 p.m. on February 22.


