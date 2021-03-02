 

Police: 78-Year-Old Man Scammed Out of Nearly $29K

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

scammer-callingCORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an investigation is underway after a 78-year-old Oil City man was scammed out of nearly $29,000.00.

Franklin-based State Police on Saturday, February 27, responded to a residence in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for a report of theft via a scam.

Police say the victim, a known 78-year-old Oil City man, fell victim to a “Publisher’s Clearing House” scam, where multiple involved suspects contacted the victim by telephone, telling him he won 8.5 million dollars, as well as a 2021 BMW X6 SUV.

According to police, the victim sent cash and pre-paid Visa cards to approximately ten people throughout the U.S. totaling $28,722.60.

Police say multiple telephone numbers, addresses, and alias names were collected for further investigation, and a bank account number was also acquired that may assist in the investigation.

Franklin-based State Police are reminding local community members not to give personal information over the telephone.

Anyone who is concerned about questions they are being asked on the phone by strangers is advised to simply hang up and contact local law enforcement for further guidance.


