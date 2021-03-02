Say What?!: Unexploded World War II Bomb Detonated Near British University

BRITAIN – Authorities in Britain said 2,600 properties had to be evacuated for the controlled explosion of an undetonated World War II bomb found at a construction site near the University of Exeter.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Royal Navy bomb disposal teams were summoned to the area Friday morning when crews at a construction site to the west of the university discovered what was suspected to be an explosive device from World War II.

