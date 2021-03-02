Sister Andrea Weidle, OSB, 94, died on February 26, 2021, at Mount Saint Benedict Monastery in Erie, Pennsylvania.

A native of Oil City, Pennsylvania, Sister Andrea was the daughter of Elizabeth (Stubler) and Andrew Weidle, who baptized her into the community of St. Joseph Parish in Oil City giving her the name Elizabeth. She was a 1946 graduate of St. Joseph High in Oil City and entered the Benedictine Sisters of Erie in 1946. In 1950 she made her perpetual monastic profession and was given the name Mary Andrea.

Sister Andrea began teaching grade school in 1947 and taught at various schools in the Diocese of Erie: St. Gregory, North East; Sacred Heart and St. Joseph, Sharon; Immaculate Conception, Clarion; St. Stephen, Oil City; and St. Mary, Erie, until 1962, which is when she completed her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education at Villa Maria College, Erie. She then taught physical education and religion for three years at St. Benedict Academy in Erie.

In addition to regular school classes, Sister Andrea taught religious education classes at parishes in Sharon, Sharpsville, and Farrell. She held a CCD Certification from the Diocese of Erie. After retiring from teaching, Sister Andrea worked two years as an EKG technician at St. Vincent Hospital and then returned to St. Benedict Academy as a clerical assistant.

In 1980 she became an administrative assistant to her dear friend, Sister Mary Margaret Kraus, who was the administrator of the community’s Camp Glinodo on East Lake Road, across from the monastery. Sister Andrea continued her ministry at Glinodo until 1991 when she began working at Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Erie, where she remained until she retired from active ministry in 1995. As her health declined, Sister Andrea continued to be a steady and kind presence in the monastic community.

Sister Andrea was preceded in death by her parents and five sisters, Joan Mott, Margaret Matson, Beatrice Weidle, Mary A. Weidle-Lovoff, and Patricia Fesenmyer and three brothers, Joseph Weidle, William Weidle, and Jim Weidle. She is survived by her Benedictine community and by many nieces, nephews and their families.

Due to guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. A memorial Mass will be announced and celebrated at a future date at Mount Saint Benedict Monastery. A private interment will be held at Trinity Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Benedictine Sisters of Erie, 6101 East Lake Road, Erie, Pennsylvania, 16511.

Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, is in charge of the arrangements.

