Stanley Earl Stahlman, 83, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Sunday, February 28, 2021, while a resident at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

He was born on September 17, 1937, to the late Wayne J. and Margaret Dale (McEntire) Stahlman in Brookville. He graduated from the Clarion-Limestone school district with the class of 1955. He was employed by the Brookville Telephone Company for forty-four years.

Stanley married Beulah “Eileen” Michael on September 3, 1955, in Brookville; Eileen survives him.

He was a member of the Brookville Evangelical United Methodist Church and the NBC Barbershop Chorus. Stanley was a simple man who enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and occasionally, traveling. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids, especially going to their sporting events.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children; Virginia “Ginger” Colleen (Roger) Glenn of Roseville, PA; Jeffery Wayne (Brenda) Stahlman of Kane, PA; Julie Anne (Larry) Johnson of Hawsville, KY; Jill Marie (Steve) Ransel of Brookville, PA; one sister; Alice Brown of Corsica, PA; nine grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and his loving dog; Mocha.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by four siblings; Wayne Stahlman Jr.; Dorthy Oakes; Carl Stahlman; and Donald Stahlman.

A private funeral service will be broadcast on Thursday, March 4th, 2021, beginning at 11am and officiated by Pastor Chuck Jack. Final interment will take place at St. John’s (Windy Hill) Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Brookville Food Pantry, 142 Allegheny Blvd, Brookville, PA 15825.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

The live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below his obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by visiting http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/49226.

