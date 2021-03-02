State Police Calls: Criminal Trespass, DUIs, Theft of Services

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Criminal Trespass in Madison Township

Around 10:31 a.m. on February 13, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of an individual trespassing into a camp belonging to a known 29-year-old Zelienople man on Catfish Run Lane, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Richland Township

Around 3:30 a.m. on February 10, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2013 Infiniti JX35 on Interstate 80 eastbound, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say the driver, identified as 29-year-old Jonathan Garcia, of Queens, New York, was subsequently arrested for DUI and charged accordingly.

DUI in Clarion Borough

Around 3:24 a.m. on February 21, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2010 Lincoln-Continental MKZ on Greenville Avenue in Clarion Borough for multiple traffic violations.

Police say the driver, identified as a 23-year-old Allison Park man, demonstrated multiple signs of impairment.

He was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The name of the driver was not released.

Theft of Services in Monroe Township

Around 8:30 a.m. on February 22, Clarion-based State Police investigated a theft of services incident that occurred at a store at the Clarion Plaza in Monroe Township around 7:32 p.m. on February 20.

Police say a known 43-year-old Summerville man used the store’s rear dumpster to throw two bags of garbage away without permission from the store, resulting in a theft of trash service valued at $50.00.

The suspect’s name was not released.

According to police, charges of theft of services are pending through District Court 18-3-02.

