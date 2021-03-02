Steve’s Bees on a ‘Mission from God’

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Steve Schmader, 20, is on a mission from God.

(Pictured above: Steve Schmader received some divine guidance for his love of bees.)

When Schmader was a maintenance worker and mowing the lawn at Saint Joseph’s Church in Lucinda in 2018, a swarm of bees descended from a steeple at the historic church.

He wasn’t stung; however, he took the swarm as divine inspiration, and he developed a newfound interest in honey bees and started Steve’s Bees.

“I was mowing grass, and bees were living in the bell tower, and they swarmed,” said Schmader. “I wasn’t stung, and I was looking at it as a sign from God. I was terrified by bees at the moment, but the guy I was working with told me that the bees wouldn’t sting while they were swarming.”

Schmader wasn’t even sure it was a swarm of bees, thinking it might be a bunch of gnats in the grass. When he got closer, he realized they were bees.

Armed with confidence, the 2018 North Clarion grad took a tree branch and collected the swarm, stuck them in an old box at the family farm, and the bees started living in the box.

“That’s where my journey began. After I got bees in the box and started living in there for a couple of weeks, I got a suit, a smoker, and all of the equipment and took care of them. I was just fascinated about the bees.”

The fascination led to Steve learning as much as possible about bees, watching many YouTube videos, and reading many books. Pennsylvania requires a beekeeping license. Anyone seeking a permit needs to register with the state agriculture department for a $10.00 two-year license.

Steve collects his honeybees for hives and has never purchased these for his business.

Now, he has 27 hives at the family farm.

“I started with five hives last spring and going into winter, I went to 27. I will catch any bees’ swarms if someone asks, and I advertised on Facebook if anyone needed bees removed. If people had them living in their house, garage, or whatever, I would go in and cut them out and take them.”

“I can also split colonies – when they get so big, and I can make two out of one. This summer, my goal is to get to 100 hives.”

The search for bees has brought some surprises. When people call to have these removed, he usually asks for a picture of them and to make sure they are honeybees.

“I’ve been to places where it ends up being carpenter ants in the wall, and it’s been yellow jackets. I don’t want to deal with yellow jackets. I’ll spray them if they tell me they’re allergic, and I’ll get rid of them and help keep someone safe.”

The bees spend all year at Steve’s Bees. He may leave a few during the winter, but he likes to keep his bees healthy. During the winter, some can catch a disease, or a queen fails.

“This year, I went in, and there were 27 going into the winter, and the other day I counted 22, so we only lost five hives. Over the winter, I leave them 100 pounds of honey. If they run short, I can feed them sugar water and sugar patties they can eat.”

Steve’s main products are honey and lip balm, and he also has a “bunch” of T-shirts and hoodies for sale.

The honey is on sale during the season at J&J Seeds in Shippenville, or can be ordered on Facebook, or picked up at the family farm.

Last summer, he made 60 gallons of honey and anticipates 350 gallons this year.

“I do side jobs, but I’m trying to grow the business.”

The honey is only for sale to private customers right now, but Schmader is looking into making it available for restaurants and other outlets.

While he didn’t get stung the first day from the church bees, he admits he is now stung almost every day but wouldn’t change a thing.

“I love the bees. I think beekeepers have a good heart because they go to the hives every day and know full-well that they might get stung, and even if they do get stung, they’ll go back the next day with the same passion and love for their bees.

“I’m just fascinated by everything that bees do. It’s amazing how much work they put into making honey. To make one pound of honey, a bee has to fly the equivalent of two times around the earth. It’s a small organism compared to us. They pollinate and go from flower to flower and are essential to our world.”

Asked if he has any advice for future beekeepers, he says: “Get educated and make sure that they take care of their bees. Build them up and make healthy, strong colonies.”

More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Steves-Bees-101733511454288.

