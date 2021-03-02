Kelly Newman Passes Insurance License Exam
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Burns & Burns Insurance is proud to congratulate their very own Kelly Newman on recently passing the PA Property & Casualty Insurance License exam.
Kelly, a personal lines customer service representative at the Clarion branch, studied hard to pass this exam to further her knowledge of the insurance industry. She is a great asset to the Burns & Burns team. Please give Kelly and the rest of the team a call for your insurance needs!
Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with nine branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania that include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren.
The full-service, Trusted Choice agency recently celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, benefits, events, weddings, and more. With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for ALL of your insurance needs.
Visit their Facebook page or website for more information or a free quote!
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.