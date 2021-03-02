Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to explorejoblistings@gmail.com or call 814-297-8004.

FEATURED JOBS

Weekend Assembler

Beverage Air

Beverage Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!

As an Assembler (3 days/12 hours, Friday- Sunday), you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. You will receive 40 hours of pay per week for 36 hours of work; 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 84 hours of holiday pay; and first- year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

High school diploma or equivalent (preferred)

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you work well with your hands

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $13.50 per hour

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/

Weekday Assembler

Beverage Air

Beverage Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!

As an Assembler (4 days/10-hours, Monday-Thursday) you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. You will receive 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 80 hours of holiday pay; and first- year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

High school diploma or equivalent (preferred)

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you work well with your hands

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $13.50 per hour

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/

Clinical Supervisors, Youth Mentors, Teachers

Taylor Diversion Programs

Taylor Diversion Programs, Tionesta, PA has immediate opening for Clinical Supervisors, Youth Mentors, and Teachers.

CLINICAL SUPERVISORS:

Taylor Diversion Programs, (TDP), a residential independent living program for at-risk youth ages 14-21 and located in Tionesta, PA, is seeking experienced Clinical Supervisors to assist in the management of the therapeutic health services offered to youth and families enrolled in their program. As an integral part of TDP’s Clinical program, this leadership position requires the successful candidate to be in alignment with the responsibilities and duties listed below:

Responsibilities and Duties:

Psychological Services – The successful candidate will:

Complete internal psychological assessments

Assist in the administration, scoring, and interpretation of protective and objective psychological tests

Provide individual therapy in accordance with agreed upon treatment plans or on an emergent basis

Provide group therapy

Participate as a member of the clinical treatment team in recommending appropriate counseling strategies based on psychological assessments

Oversee the clinical aspects of youth enrolled in the program

Prepare reports

Case Management – The successful candidate will:

Maintain contact with outside agencies and families

Complete required paperwork including intake forms, progress notes, treatment plans and discharge summaries

Monitor standards of clinical treatment and make recommendations for improvements

Provide updates to the psychiatric staff

Management Support – The successful candidate will:

Provide staff instructions and training to assist in the management of the therapeutic and behavioral concerns of the youth

Review youth files regularly and on a random basis to ensure optimal youth care

Attend ongoing training programs for continued skill development in current principles of treatment

Serve as an example to staff in exhibiting an effective working relationship with the court system, law enforcement, social services professionals, youth and their parents, guardians, friends and advocates./li>

Assume a leadership role for management.

Assume a supportive interim leadership role in the absence of regular management personnel in the critical decision making process

Education and Experience:

Bachelors/Master’s Degree in a related field

Minimum of three years experience in a related field is preferred – 1 Year Acceptable

Required Certifications/ Clearances:

PA ACT 33 and 34 clearances

First Aid/CPR training

Fingerprinting clearance

Safe Crisis Management training

Salary and Benefits: Negotiable

Please send Resume to: ksmithtdp@gmail.com

Kathleen Smith, PhD

814.931.8748

Daytime or Overnight: Taylor Diversion Programs (TDP) in Tionesta, PA is seeking adult “mentors” for their residential independent living program which they operate for adjudicated, at-risk youth, ages 14-21.

Located in Tionesta, PA, an employee in this environment is a caring, responsible individual who serves as a trusted guide to all youth enrolled in the program.

A mentor builds positive relationships with each youth; he/she ensures that youth develop important academic, as well as independent living skills; he/she provides new learning opportunities and a wide array of resources that inspire youth to make positive life choices, stay in school and graduate with a plan for pursuing a career and/or post-secondary education.

The typical work schedule would be 5 days/week.

Full-time mentors earn $12.00/hour and a health benefit. Must have minimum High School Diploma/GED to apply.

Please send Resume to: ksmithtdp@gmail.com

Kathleen Smith, PhD

814.931.8748

TEACHERS:

TDP’s Lighthouse Island Academy (LIA), a private academic school located in Tionesta, PA, is seeking exemplary, experienced PA certified teachers in the following areas: Mathematics and Special Edjucation (Grades 9-12).

Operated by Taylor Diversion Programs, LIA seeks positive, knowledgeable teachers who will inspire student learning, provide guidance for their success in academics, and support their interpersonal and daily living skills. LIA, located along the beautiful Allegheny River, incorporates a nature-based curriculum, along with core competencies to complete an enriched, individualized learning experience for all students.

If you are looking for a “thinking out of the box,” teaching position, coupled with nature, small classes, excellent colleagues, and great students, you have found your “dream” job! While not required, the successful candidate will have at least 3 years teaching experience.

These are salaried Full-time positions: $36,000.00/year, including a health benefit for the candidate

Job Type: Full-time

Please send Resume to: ksmithtdp@gmail.com

Kathleen Smith, PhD

814.931.8748

Probation Officer I

Clarion County Court Administrator’s Office

The Clarion County Court Administrator’s Office has an opening for a Probation Officer.

Posting date: March 1, 2021

Closing date: March 12, 2021

POSITION: PROBATION OFFICER I – ADULT PROBATION

LOCATION:

Clarion County Probation Services

22 North 6th Avenue, Suite A, Clarion, PA 16214

TYPE POSITION:

Level 1 (Full Time, 35 hours per week County funding plus 5 hours per week other funding, total of 40 hours per week)

SALARY: $26,528.66 (35hr salary)

FLSA STATUS: Non Exempt

UNION STATUS: Union

REPORTS TO: DIRECTOR OF PROBATION SERVICES

POSITION OVERVIEW:

A Probation Officer I position is responsible for performing routine professional social service and law enforcement duties in a county probation and parole system. A Probation Officer I supervises adults on accelerated rehabilitative disposition (ARD), probation, parole, intermediate punishment (IP), and bail, or who are otherwise subject to the authority of the Court. This position investigates, advises and counsels individuals on supervision to foster their personal, social and economic adjustment in the community. Work involves the counseling and supervision of individuals, completion of presentence investigation reports, and investigations of pre-parole plans. Work includes a wide variety of contacts with agencies, employers, friends and families in securing information regarding offenders, and assisting in developing useful and effective rehabilitation plans. When needed, a Probation Officer will investigate and take appropriate action concerning violations of conditions of supervision including new crimes and unacceptable behavior and provides representation of the Department at Court Hearings concerning alleged violations. Work is reviewed in progress through observing the employee in action, through conferences, and upon completion, through the review of reports and recommendations.

Probation Officers are peace officers under state law and are trained in the use of firearms and are prepared to apprehend and arrest violators. Although law and well-defined procedures regulate the required work, this position involves decision making directly affecting the public safety and personal liberties of individuals.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE

A Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement or a related human services field; or

A Master’s degree or satisfactory completion of one(1) year of graduate study from an accredited college or university(at least 24 credits) in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field; or

One (1) year as a probation officer aide working towards a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field and qualification in accordance with the Exceptional Person procedure.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Child Abuse History Certification and Act 34 (Criminal History) clearances

Possession of a valid driver’s license.

Pre-employment physical

Pre-employment psychological evaluation

Note: This position is subject to random drug testing.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must possess the knowledge and ability to apply casework principles and practices and interpret and apply federal, state and local laws, legal codes, court procedures and executive orders affecting adult probation practices. Also, some knowledge is needed of criminology, penology and the structure and functions of the components of the judicial system; human behavior and the ability to distinguish between normal and dysfunctional behavior/ personality; community resources and the ability to determine appropriate resources for assessment and treatment of physical, mental, and social disorders; operation of a personal computer, basic software programs and other office equipment; drugs, addiction and drug testing methods. Ability is required to positively and effectively influence offenders; to maintain cooperative and positive work relationships both internally with co-workers and externally with other agencies; to function independently and manage one’s time effectively; to gather and analyze facts and consider all outcomes before decisions or recommendations are made; to speak and understand the English language; to orally and in writing present ideas, thoughts , facts, logically and clearly in a concise manner utilizing appropriate language skills and grammar; to listen and combine pieces of information to form general conclusions or identify problems; to maintain confidentiality in regard to offender information and records. The willingness and ability to travel as needed to perform all job related functions. The willingness and ability to be trained in the use of firearms and to be certified to carry a firearm.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

An employee in this classification is responsible for performing assignments that are technical in nature and are carried out in accordance with probation and parole practices, procedures and precedents and any applicable legal standards or regulations. Specific job duties include the following:

Inform adult offenders of conditions of probation such as office visits, costs, fines and restitution payments, educational, treatment and employment stipulations.

Counsel offenders and provide supportive services to help offenders with their personal, social and economic adjustment to the community. Discuss with offenders how issues such as anger and addiction play roles in delinquent behavior.

Arrange for social assistance and other post release services such as employment, housing, education, and counseling.

Arrange for medical, mental health or substance abuse treatment services according to individual needs and/or court orders and maintain working relationships with those agencies.

Develop case plans for assigned adult offenders establishing goals and objectives based on risk and needs.

Evaluate their progress in accomplishing goals and objectives and maintaining the terms specified in their conditions of ARD, probation, parole, IP or bail including attendance at meetings as necessary.

Investigate alleged violations using interviews, surveillance, and search and seizure.

Gather information about offender’s backgrounds by talking to offenders, families and friends and other people with relevant information.

Prepare and maintain a case folder for each assigned offender and record and file documents according to established procedures.

Maintain a chronological record in the AP system of all direct contact with adult offenders as well as collateral contacts with parents, law enforcement officers, service providers, etc.

Compile incident reports and make recommendations for remedial action or court action when terms of supervision are not complied with.

Conduct Pre-Sentence investigations and prepare a written factual report with recommendations for the Court’s use at sentencing.

Testify in court regarding noncompliance with the terms of probation, present evidence that substantiates the violations, and make recommendations to the Court for appropriate sanctioning.

Attend court hearings as necessary, or assigned, including hearings pertaining to offender supervision, such as District Justice citation hearings.

Conduct risk/needs assessment after sentencing according to agency protocol.

Assess the suitability of offenders for release from jail and submit recommendations to the Judge when appropriate.

Collect fines, costs and restitution and monitor compliance with the established payment agreement.

Conduct arrests and transport offenders when required.

Develop liaisons and networks with local police, attorneys, community agencies, and others who play a role in offender’s rehabilitation or re-entry into the community

Attend training in the use of firearms and physical self-defense and complete all certification requirements.

Attend continuing education, workshops, and acquire certifications as assigned and approved to stay current in offender treatment issues, deviant behaviors, legal issues, etc. for the purpose of performing work related duties as required or assigned by administration.

Any duties which may be described as related to the supervision of adults under the authority of the Court including the directive to work a flexible work schedule on occasion.

Assist juvenile officers as needed.

WORK ENVIRONMENT/PHYSICAL STANDARDS:

The work environment and physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb or balance; stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl; smell. The employee must be able to operate a motor vehicle. The employee will be required to physically and mentally react quickly in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak and demonstrate emotional stability.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee occasionally works near moving mechanical parts and in outdoor weather conditions and is occasionally exposed to wet and/or humid conditions, fumes or airborne particles, extreme cold and heat. The noise in the work environment is usually moderate. The work is subject to frequent disruptions and moderate degrees of stress. Work may involve contact with volatile and potentially hostile or aggressive offenders. Periodically work will require different shifts or on-call as needed.

This job description should not be construed to imply that these requirements are the exclusive standards of the position. Incumbents will follow other instructions, and perform any other related duties, as may be required the Deputy Director/Director of Probation.

TO APPLY: Send cover letter and resume with no less than three references to jsmail@co.clarion.pa.us

APPLICATION DEADLINE: March 12, 2021

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

STI Nurse Program Coordinator

Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Northwest Pa Rural Aids Alliance

Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Northwest Pa Rural Aids Alliance, seeks an STI (Sexually Transmitted Disease) Nurse Program Coordinator.

Applicant must be a Registered Licensed nurse in the state of Pennsylvania with a current driver’s license. This position is located in Clarion, Pa and involves travel throughout the 13 county region.

Job functions include developing and coordinating all aspects of the STI medical clinics and working in conjunction with the HIP Team to coordinate STI counseling, testing and linkage in the communities served. This position will act as a resource in HIV/STI to internal and external partners. This position is responsible for monitoring compliance with program contracts, budgets, expenditures, and billing processes of assigned program.

Applicant must have a minimum of 2 years’ experience in HIV nursing care and treatment.

For a complete job posting and to apply, go to https://jobs.clarion.edu. Review of applications will begin on March 8, 2021. Clarion University is building a diverse academic community and encourages minorities, women, veteran and persons with disabilities to apply. AA/EEO

Full-Time and Part-Time Member Service Representatives/Tellers

Clarion Federal Credit Union

Clarion Federal Credit Union, Pennsylvania’s leading credit union in member benefit, is searching for Full and Part-Time Member Service Representatives to help support member growth in Clarion, Jefferson (Brookville), and Venango Counties (Cranberry).

They are seeking multiple detail oriented people, preferably with cash handling skills. Clarion Federal Credit Union is looking for the most qualified individuals but will train the right people with strong customer service skills.

The candidates will receive:

Very competitive starting salary – based on experience– $12.50 – $13.00 an hour

Generous monthly incentive plan

Increased pay for Saturday hours worked

401k plan with employer matching

Vacation, holiday and sick pay

Structured Advancement opportunities

Opportunity to be a part of a growing member focused institution

Clarion Federal Credit Union has been ranked, by Callahan and Associates Inc., the top credit union in our peer group for 3+ years for return to the member. We are looking for team members that want to help us continue to grow and progress forward.

Send resume to info@clarionfcu.org

Assembly and Fabrication

Beverage Air

Beverage Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!

Beverage Air is seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly, day shift only, and Fabrication, both day and night shifts.

Awesome benefits package and starting pay rates of $13.50. After the 90-day probationary period, regular pay increases, holiday and vacation pay, 401k savings plan, and more. There are many opportunities for advancement!

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/

Home Setting Crew Members

Steinman Building Systems

Steinman Building Systems is currently looking for dedicated and responsible workers to set manufactured homes.

They offer competitive salary and unlimited earning potential.

If you have no prior experience they are willing to train.

Overtime is available and roofing experience is preferred.

You must have a valid drivers license.

Overnights are required.

If you are interested please call Pat Steinman at 814-221-4467.

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a full-time and part-time Registered Nurses to join their Home Health Team.

Clarion Forest VNA is a 4 Star non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. CFVNA has been bringing high quality, compassionate care to homes for over 40 years.

The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

Minimum 1 year recent acute care experience; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. plus on average 1 weekend/month, 5 evenings/month, and 2 holidays/year. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, Paid Time Off, 401K and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Educational Program Specialist

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 is in search of an Educational Programs Specialist.

Position Details

Full-time, permanent position (185 days) professional union position with salary and benefits as per the collective bargaining agreement. Requires valid PA certification for Secondary Mathematics and Instructional Technology, or related field, with any Science certification preferred, and Acts 24, 34, 114, 126, and 151 clearances and certifications.

Emphasis in Math, Instructional Technology, & STEM

Application Deadline: March 1, 2021

Send application packet to Teresa Baker via email, tbaker@riu6.org , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Application packet includes, but not limited to, letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.

Prevention Specialist

Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission

Full-time Prevention Specialist position for the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, housed in Clarion.

This position is responsible for instructing educational and informational services in the local school districts and throughout the county’s communities related to alcohol, tobacco, gambling, and other drug prevention. We are looking for someone comfortable speaking to the public, coordinating events and meetings, marketing our programs, and educating youth about prevention. This position may require some evening and weekend hours.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree required in Health Education, Education, the Social or Behavioral Sciences fields, and/or preferably one-year experience in drug and alcohol prevention work. Applicant should be proficient in Microsoft programs. Candidate must have or be able to obtain necessary clearances to work with children and a driver’s license.

Interested candidates submit cover letter, references, and resume by March 20, 2021 to:

jnorthey@aicdac.org or

Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission

1350 E Main St., Suite 30

Clarion, PA 16214

Attn: Prevention Director

County of Clarion is Hiring

County of Clarion

Clarion County is hiring the following positions within multiple departments.

Please visit their website below for the full ads, to get more information on the positions, and for the Clarion County Application.

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

Applications can also be picked up at:

Clarion County Administration Building

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Completed Applications can be emailed to: tkriebel@co.clarion.pa.us

Or mailed to:

Human Resources

330 Main Street, Room 111

Clarion, PA 16214

If you have any questions, please feel free to call 814-226-4000 ext. 2812

Caseworker 1 – Intake – $13.59/hour starting rate– 40 hours/week

Performs intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services. Conducts intake or assessment interviews to determine immediate needs of children and families. Investigates allegations of sexual abuse, physical abuse, assesses risk, assures safety of child(ren) and if appropriate, makes referrals for ongoing treatment.

Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday February 25th, 2021 by 4pm. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Caseworker 1 – Ongoing – $13.59/hour starting rate – 40 hours/week

To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. An important aspect of this work is the employment of casework skills in obtaining essential information, counseling clients and family members, and help to utilize all available resources.

Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday February 25th, 2021 by 4pm. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Children and Youth Services

Caseworker – Intake Supervisor – Salary Range $38,854.40-$46,185.67 – 40 hours/week

This is professional social service work of a supervisory nature. Employees in this class supervise the provision of case management services to children, youth and families, people who are mentally disabled, people who are physically challenged, and others to assist them in attaining a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional or physical adjustment. Work involves responsibility for supervising and training a small group of professional county social service workers, but the worker will also carry a caseload. Supervision may also be exercised over paraprofessional human service workers. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies and procedures, but employees are expected to exercise considerable initiative and independent judgment in achieving objectives. Work is reviewed by a professional or administrative supervisor through conferences, reports and results attained.

Qualifications: Two years of professional experience in public or private social work and a bachelor’s degree with major course work in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; OR any equivalent combination of experience and education which includes 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

Deadline to Apply: Wednesday February 24th, 2021 by 4pm. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Department of Public Safety

Becoming certified as an Emergency Medical, Police, and Fire Dispatcher

Dispatching local EMS, Fire, and Police Agencies to emergency and non-emergency calls

Working with multiple agencies including PEMA and FEMA, PennDOT on road conditions, surrounding counties on large scale incidents, Emergency Management on hazmat scenarios and large scale incidents, and more.

This position would best be filled by someone who is detail oriented, focused, and has good communication skills. Some duties of this position include but are not limited to:

Requirements: Must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a clear criminal background. Applicants must be able to work 12 hour shifts including days, nights, weekends, and holidays. Qualifying applicants will be required to pass a test consisting of basic reading, typing, memory, and multitasking skills.

Commissioners Office

This position performs an array of functions to help Clarion County with it’s projects and goals. Position performs standardized duties that follow established methods and procedures. Employee is expected to perform with limited guidance after the work process is learned and on regular assignments. Position is assigned to work in various county departments as needed.

Requirements: Must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a clear criminal background.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG FREE WORKPLACE

Registered Nurse

Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Northwest PA Rural AIDS Alliance

Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Northwest PA Rural AIDS Alliance, seeks a Registered Nurse.

Applicant must be a licensed registered nurse with a valid driver’s license. Office position located in Clarion, PA at a thriving medical agency. Completion of a successful interview is required.

Job functions include providing and coordinating care for HIV or HIV/Hepatitis C co-infected patients. Duties may include performing direct patient care, phlebotomy services, administering treatment as prescribed and offering guidance and directions to patient and family members.

Clarion University seeks qualified applicants for a University Registered Nurse in the Northwest Alliance Office. For a complete job posting and to apply, go to https://jobs.clarion.edu. Review of applications will begin on February 17, 2021. Clarion University is building a diverse academic community and encourages minorities, women, veterans and persons with disabilities to apply. AA/EEO.

Resident Care Aide

Country Springs Personal Care

Country Springs Personal Care is currently accepting applications for Resident Care Aides.

They presently have part-time and on-call positions available. In addition to a supportive family environment, they offer competitive pay and benefits.

***Paid in-house training***

Country Springs invites you to call 814-745-3276 or email mgatesman@clarview.care to apply. You can also visit them online at www.clarviewnursing.com/employment for an editable application.

EOE

Country Springs Personal Care is located at 14691 Route 68, Sligo, PA

Clarview Rest Home, Inc. d/b/a Country Springs subscribes to a non-discrimination policy.

Maintenance Technician at Webco

Webco Industries

Webco Industries in Oil City/ Reno is looking to hiring a Maintenance Technician.

Maintenance Technician – Oil City/Reno

We believe that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join our team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within have always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES:

Servicing, maintaining, rebuilding, and repairing a wide variety of production or processing machines and equipment used in a steel tube heavy industrial manufacturing facility. Additional responsibilities include buildings and facilities maintenance and repair. Work performed includes electrical, programmable logic control, mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and welding operations associated with installation and repair of all types of equipment, machinery, overhead cranes, heating and plumbing compressors, pumps, conveyors, motors and boilers

Qualifications:

Position requirements include working knowledge of:

Pneumatics

Hydraulics

PLCs

Industrial electricity

Basic mechanical skills

Ability to conduct electrical and mechanical troubleshooting

Repair of manufacturing equipment.

Must have two years of maintenance experience in an industrial setting or one year of applicable experience with an Associate’s Degree in Engineering, Maintenance or professional certification.

Hours:

Shifts consist of twelve hours, various days of the week and either day shift (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or night shift (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.). Business needs dictate the number of shifts per week an employee is required to work.

Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities; profit sharing; prescription safety glasses; and free uniforms.

Apply online here.

Hostesses

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring hostesses.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Love working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekends

Apply at Sweet Basil Restaurant located at 21108 Paint Boulevard, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Department Clerk III

Venango County

Venango County is currently accepting applications for full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Department Clerk III positions for Human Services Administration and Children & Youth Family Services.

Starting salary: $9.60/hr.

During the selection process, a written exam may be required in determining suitability for this position. Also, candidates must successfully pass an interview. Background checks, drug screening and clearances must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered.

County applications are available at and must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 no later than 4:00 p.m. on 02/10/21.

Documents are available via the following methods: app and job description by email upon request; qualifications online at www.jobgateway.pa.gov and www.indeed.com; applications on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form.

Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Job Openings at Clarion Hospital

Clarion Hospital

The Clarion Hospital currently has the following job openings:

EMT– Per-Diem

Provides emergency and non‑emergency treatment and transportation in the pre-hospital and inter-hospital environments at the basic life support level. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community.

Qualifications:

Valid PA EMT Certification

Other qualifications as per job description.

Paramedic – Full-Time

Provides emergency and non‑emergency treatment and transportation in the pre-hospital and inter-hospital environments at the advanced life support level. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 21 years of age. High school diploma or equivalent or higher. Valid PA Paramedic Certification. Maintain current successful course completion at all times in the following programs: Basic Cardiac Life Support; Advanced Cardiac Life Support; Pediatric Advanced Life Support; International Trauma Life Support; Emergency Vehicle Operators Course. Valid PA driver’s license. Must not have been convicted within the last four (4) years of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and within the last two (2) years, has not been convicted of reckless driving, or had a driver’s license suspended under the point system. HAZMAT R&I training within one (1) year of the date of employment. Meet all additional requirements as identified by the PA Department of Health. Good customer service skills; able to exhibit cooperative communication with other employees, hospital consumers, and outside organizations who utilize CHEMS.

Medical Technologist – Full-Time

Performs test procedures on patient specimens in a timely, accurate manner without supervision.

Qualifications:

Requires a four-year bachelor’s degree with a major in Medical Technology or a four-year degree in a life science, in which case certification from an accredited training program (American Society for Clinical Pathology or American Medical Technologists) is required.

Will consider a Medical Lab Technician who has completed a certified training program (American Society for Clinical Pathology) if eligible to sit for MT registry.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – Full-Time and Part-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior Med/Surg experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

LPN – Med/Surg – Full-Time

Under the direction of a Registered Nurse, the LPN will provide direct patient care, meeting both psychological and physical needs of the patients in accordance with physicians’ orders, AOA, OSHA, nursing and department policies. The LPN fulfills these duties to contribute to the continuity and quality of care that fosters the best interest and well-being of all patients and their families.

Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of practical nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania state license as licensed practical nurse. Certified in basic CPR.

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior ICU experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – Full-Time

Provide respiratory therapy and PFT to patients as ordered by physicians according to established standards and practices. Also instruction of subordinate staff members and assist in continuing education programs.

Qualifications:

Graduate of an accredited program in respiratory therapy. CRT is required; RRT is preferred.

Polysomnographic Tech – Part -Time

The Polysomnographic Tech is responsible for sleep evaluation, testing and scoring of patients and providing guidance/training to the Sleep Lab Tech Trainee positions.

Qualifications:

Respiratory background and/or sleep lab experience preferred

Certified in basic CPR and BCLS

Effective verbal and written communication skills and appropriate social skills

Ability to teach others is helpful

Staff Nurse, RN – OB, Nursery – Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of an accredited school of nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse. Must be willing to train to all areas of Women’s Health & Birth Center. Certified in basic CPR, ACLS, PALS, and must pass and maintain neonatal resuscitation practicum. Experience in OB/Labor & Delivery/Postpartum/Nursery is desired; OR experience is a plus.

Nursing Aide- Med/Surg – Part Time and Per-Diem

Provides direct patient care encompassing admission process, physical hygiene, and treatment intervention within limits of authority.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 21 years of age. High school graduate or equivalent. Must have certification as a nursing aide or be working on certification. Successful completion of on-the-job training program.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Housekeeping Aide – Full Time

This particular position would assist with cleaning of COVID-19 patient rooms throughout the hospital, concentrating primarily within the Emergency Department and Med/Surg. Units.

Responsible for carrying out all cleaning, following hospital’s policy and procedure manual and all schedules posted, such as: Empties and cleans all waste receptacles, Damp dusts all patient areas, Cleans and maintains all bathrooms, Spot wall washes, General cleaning of all areas, Keep any records of daily work as needed, Make beds after cleaning of a discharge or transfer room.

Qualifications:

High school education or equivalent preferred. Some prior commercial housekeeping experience preferred.

Staff Nurse, RN – Surgicare/PACU – Part-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Experienced RN with a current Pennsylvania State License in good standing. At least 3 years Med/Surg RN experience. Certified in basic CPR and ACLS. Ability to take call and cross-train to SPU. Previous experience preferred.

Registration Clerk – Part-Time

Responsible to the Patient Access Department for the accurate and efficient registration of all patients. Responsible to the customer (patients, physicians, staff and others) for courteous, accurate and timely service.

Qualifications:

High School Graduate/GED

Customer Service experience.

PC skills, keyboarding/typing skills, basic math skills, good verbal communication skills.

Must be neat and well groomed.

Incumbents with course work or experience in medical terminology and/or previous hospital/physician office experience desired.

Echocardiographer – Full-Time

Performs ultrasonic diagnostic procedures of the heart according to protocol and as ordered/directed by a physician. These include: transthoracic echocardiogram, transesophageal echo cardiogram, and stress echo. Currently holds registry as a cardiac sonographer through ARDMS or is currently registry eligible as determined by ARDMS.

Qualifications:

Completion of course for Ultrasonic Technology. Registered or registry-eligible fi cardiac and/or vascular ultrasound. Previous experience in cardiac and/or vascular desirable. CPR required.

Clinical Informatics Specialist- Full-Time

The Clinical Informatics Specialist is responsible for specific tasks associated with the implementation of application systems within the nursing departments and ensures that the system meets the function requirements of those departments. Using an RN’s perspective and working collaboratively with the clinical departments and Information Systems, the Clinical Informatics Specialist is responsible for participating in the planning, development, training, implementation, evaluation, and maintenance of assigned Clinical Information Systems across the hospital.

Qualifications:

RN with current PA license. Experience implementing electronic nursing documentation in an inpatient environment is preferred. Progressive experience to include a minimum of five (5) years of clinical nursing experience in a hospital environment; Nursing experience and ability to provide a leadership role in implementing and supporting health care clinical systems. Must possess the ability to be self-directed with excellent organizational, analytical writing, and interpersonal skills, and ability to work through issues in a professional manner. Must possess general knowledge of PC’s and MS Windows, Thorough knowledge of nursing care practices, policies, procedures, and techniques. Must possess strong interpersonal, organization, and both written and verbal communications skills.

LPN – Swing Bed/Rehab – Full-Time

Under the direction of a Registered Nurse, the LPN will provide direct patient care, meeting both psychological and physical needs of the patients in accordance with physicians’ orders, AOA, OSHA, nursing and department policies. The LPN fulfills these duties to contribute to the continuity and quality of care that fosters the best interest and well-being of all patients and their families.

Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of practical nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania state license as licensed practical nurse. Certified in basic CPR.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Internal Staff Job Applications are available on the Forms drive in Word. Completed applications should be given directly to the Department Hiring Manager.

External Applicant Job Applications are available at the front desk, in Human Resources, and online at www.clarionhospital.org. All completed applications should be given to Human Resources.

J&J Feeds and Needs Brookville Job Opening

J&J Feeds and Needs, Brookville

J&J Feeds and Needs in Brookville currently has a full-time position opening for a laborer.

Hours would be 9-5 Monday through Friday, and 9-12 on Saturdays.

Job Description:

Job entails bagging/stacking feed, loading/unloading trucks, sweeping floors, and loading customers.

Applicant must be able to lift 50 pound and 100 pound bags.

Please contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 or 814-849-0175 for more information or stop in at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 for an application.

Clarion County YMCA Is Hiring

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring in several departments. Apply by February 1, 2021.

Lifeguard – Morning Shift

The YMCA is seeking a lifeguard to work morning shifts from approximately 8:30 am to 1:00 pm. Current lifeguard certification, CPR and First Aid are required. Ages 16+. For more information, please contact Katie Neely, Program and Aquatics Director, at the Clarion County YMCA at programdirector@clarionymca.net, or 814-764-3400. Apply by February 5.

Child Care After School Program Aide

Make a difference in the life of a child! The Clarion County YMCA Child Care Center is hiring part-time child care staff to work as child care aides from 2:30 – 6 pm daily, Monday through Friday. To apply, fill out an application. Applications are available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. Must be at least 18 years old and must be able to obtain clearances and first aid/CPR certification.

Apply by February 5 to Michelle Miller, Child Care Director, childcare@clarionymca.net or mail application to YMCA Younger Years Child Care Center, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Child Watch Program Staff

Make a difference in the life of a child and your community. The YMCA is hiring an individual with clearances to operate our Child Watch program in the daytime and/or evening: Must be at least 16. Apply to Michelle Miller, Child Care Director, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or childcare@clarionymca.net. Apply ASAP, by February 5, 2021.

Membership Representative Make a difference in the lives of others in your community while earning a paycheck. The YMCA is hiring a Membership Representative to work evenings/weekends 10-25 hours a week. Applicant must be friendly, customer service oriented, able to multi-task, utilize various computer software programs, and provide excellent service to members and guests. Benefits include a YMCA Membership for employees working more than 20 hours per week, retirement plan after two years, and a family friendly atmosphere. Interested applicants should apply in person or submit an application via email to Marli Harp, Membership Coordinator, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email membership@clarionymca.net. Apply by February 1, 2021. Sports Coordinator The YMCA is hiring a Sports Coordinator to organize, plan and execute youth and adult sports, including basketball, hockey, soccer, and other sports. This position is mainly evenings and weekends up to 28 hours per week as needed, seasonally. Apply in person at the YMCA or send resume to Katie Neely, Program Director, programdirector@clarionymca.net by February 1, 2021.

Building Monitor

Join an amazing community of people at the YMCA where you will supervise all activities in the building on evening/weekend shifts. The YMCA is hiring a responsible adult age 18+ to oversee night/weekend operations. This position is mainly evenings and weekends up to 28 hours per week. Apply in person at the YMCA or send resume to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director, jkelley@clarionymca.net by February 1, 2021.

Applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources or apply in person at the YMCA.

Printable applications are available HERE.

Outside Sales Representative

Voto Manufacturers Sales Co.

The Voto Manufacturers Sales Co. in Clarion, PA is seeking a self-motivated, detail-oriented Outside Sales Representative to join their team.

Would you like to manage a territory where you build lasting relationships, and have experience with rigging, digging, wear products, steel & hose products? Would others describe you as someone who pays attention to details, is customer service oriented and loves selling? If you’re a team player who is seeking an excellent opportunity to join a solid, growth-oriented employee-owned company with a commitment to its customers and employees, consider joining their team.

Voto Sales is seeking a motivated, self-driven Outside Sales Representative to work out of their Clarion, PA location. They offer a competitive compensation package first year transferring to open ended commissions going forward, and a benefits package after a 90-day provisional period.

The ideal candidate will prospect and generate new commercial business as well as perform cold-calls in the field to generate new permanent sales through proactive contact via in person, telephone, email, fax, websites, computers, etc. This candidate should be able to support existing clients, generate new clients, help implement sales/marketing responses to customer leads, and have an ability to conduct product demonstrations. Must be proficient in Word, Internet, and AS400. A current valid Driver’s license required. Drug screening and reference check will be performed.

Responsibilities:

Identify leads, manage prospects and acquire new business

Service existing clients

Effectively demonstrate product line

Meet established goals for territory development and sales quotas

Deliver products

Qualifications:

Experience in the rigging, digging and industrial hose markets

Strong mechanical aptitude

Experience in developing and executing territory sales strategies

Strong presentation, negotiation, and closing skills

Self-motivated and able to work independently to meet or exceed goals

This is a full-time position requiring a minimum of 40 hours per week. Benefits offered include vacation, sick time, short-term and long-term disability, holidays, 401(k) with ER match, and ESOP retirement plan.

If interested please contact Human Resources at Steubenville@votosales.com. A remote interview process may be necessary.

Occupational Therapist

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is looking to hire a Per Diem Occupational Therapist (OT) to provide therapy services to our patients in their homes primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties.

Join in a rewarding and independent environment that is flexible with your lifestyle.

Requirements:

Licensed Occupational Therapist in Pennsylvania

Minimum of 1 year recent recent experience in healthcare

Ability to work independently and manage time effectively

Communicate and Supervise COTA as needed

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation.

Applications may be obtained at www.cfvna.org and submitted with a resume to: Human Resources, Clarion Forest VNA, Inc., 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For more information, please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE

Plumbing Foreman

Luton’s Plumbing-Heating-Air Conditioning, Inc

Luton’s Plumbing-Heating-Air Conditioning, Inc is in search of a Commercial and Industrial Construction Plumbing Foreman.

TYPES OF PROJECTS: Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare, Multi-family, and Institutional

Location City: Various Locations

Requirements

GENERAL SUMMARY OF ROLE:

Responsible for field supervision and completion of plumbing projects from start to finish.

Oversee the daily construction activities at the work site(s), including scheduling of workers, delivery of equipment and materials and progress of the project.

Familiar with a variety of field concepts, practices and procedures both aboveground and underground in the specified disciplines as well as other related construction disciplines.

Direct and supervise the planning, layout, installation, testing, cleaning, startup and/or renovation of all types of plumbing and related equipment in accordance with all applicable plans, specifications, codes, and industry standards.

Direct and supervise the field measurement and layout of plumbing systems, the assembly and installation of shop-fabricated plumbing assemblies, the proper installation of supports and hangers for plumbing, and equipment.

Plan and coordinate the efforts of the crew, and motivate them to accomplish the work safely, correctly, efficiently and at or above the company quality standard.

Supervise and coordinate other related crafts as requested by project management.

Provide adequate construction methods that will ensure that all systems are installed, repaired and/or renovated in a manner that meets all standard building codes, plumbing codes and safety requirements.

JOB QUALIFICATIONS:

Master Plumbers License preferred.

High School Diploma, GED or High School Equivalence Certificate Preferred.

Applicable trade school training helpful.

Must be a highly qualified tradesman with at least 5 to 10 years’ experience as a plumber and/or foreman/supervisor.

Must have worked within the plumbing construction industry and have experience supervising 2-20 crewmembers.

Ability to understand information, ideas and directions and then be able to direct and/or execute the tasks or project discussed.

Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule format.

Ability to write routine reports and correspondence clearly.

Willingness to ask questions to insure a comprehensive understanding of the information being presented.

Ability to articulate ideas and methods both with the company’s management team and with the skilled craft-persons in your crews.

Ability to speak effectively before groups of employees of the organization.

Experience conducting toolbox meetings to communicate safety concerns, work scope, plans, and schedules to your crews.

Comprehensive understanding of various types of plumbing, such as cast iron, copper, PVC, CPVC, and HDPE as related to project specifications and industry standards.

Proficient in the use of end prep machines as well as thread, braze, solder, press, glue and fuse equipment required to join the plumbing materials.

Must be able to read and understand plans and specifications.

Competent and knowledgeable in basic computer skills.

Use of basic reasoning, thinking “on your feet”, and ability to resolve issues quickly with little or no direction from a superior.

Ability to make good judgments and render good decisions.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS:

Utilize all plumbing techniques and methods for joining different types of plumbing systems including threading, mechanical couplings, soldering, brazing, push joint, press fitting, gluing and fusion joining.

Comprehend documents such as safety policies, operating and maintenance instructions, installation instructions and company procedure manuals.

Communicate field measurements with fabrication shop in a clear and concise manner.

Interpret project drawings to understand the plumbing installation in three dimensions.

Coordinate plumbing installation with other trades to avoid collisions and rework.

Operate in a team spirited environment and coordinate with other trades.

Plan and communicate in a timely manner with the project, warehouse, purchasing, and shop managers to assure that an adequate supply of labor, tools, materials, and equipment are available.

Be able to perform all of the essential functions of the skilled craft workers under your supervision.

Provide on-the-job training as needed to those individuals under your supervision.

Observe installed plumbing systems or plumbing equipment to determine hazards and the possible need for adjustments, relocation or replacement.

Review crew’s timecards for correct hours.

Monitor and report quantities of work accomplished on a daily/weekly basis.

Develop 1-week schedules and maintain 2 or 3-week look-ahead plans. Coordinate schedules with project teams.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS:

Salary based on experience: $65,000-$85,000

Sign-on bonus for qualified candidates

Bonuses for meeting project goals

Healthcare, 401k, Paid Vacations

Company Vehicle

Please send all resumes to info@lutonsplumbing.com.

Eden, Inc. in Knox is looking for a FULL-TIME clerical office support person.

Preferably with prior experience in a busy customer service and order entry environment (but not required).

A flexible work schedule can be accommodated.

The pay rate will be based upon experience.

Apply in person at 210 Miller Street in Knox; Monday – Friday 6:30AM to 3:00PM

Dental Hygienist

Salvation Army Dental Center

The Salvation Army Dental Center in Oil City PA is seeking a Full-time Dental Hygienist.

This professional dental hygienist position is full time Monday through Friday, and offers competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefits package, including coverage for health, dental, optical and disability insurance, retirement, generous holiday pay and a great work environment.

Applicants must have all required certifications as a Dental Hygienist. A Public Health Hygienist certification is preferred, but not required.

Please email resumes to Tonya.Fleming@use.salvationarmy.org or they can be faxed to (814) 670-0376 or mailed to:

The Salvation Army Dental Center

PO Box 1277

Oil City PA 16301

(814)670-0374

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.