A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

