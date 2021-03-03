 

Area Man Injured in Crash on Route 28

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newMAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 28 in Mahoning Township.

According to police, the accident happened around 10:12 a.m. on February 27, on State Route 28/66 just north of Red Shop Lane, in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 52-year-old Donald R. Allen, of Distant, was operating a 2008 Hyundai Elantra, pulling out from the stop sign at the Dollar General store, when he failed to yield to approaching traffic. He pulled out and was struck by a 2009 Ford Focus operated by 19-year-old Caleb J. Meyer, of Jeannette, Pa.

Meyer’s vehicle continued south and came to a final rest on the shoulder of the roadway while Allen’s vehicle rolled backward toward the Dollar General store and came to a final rest.

Allen suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport.

Meyer was not injured.

Both drivers were using seat belts.

Mahoning Volunteer Fire Department and Cornman’s Towing also assisted at the scene.


