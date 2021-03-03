Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sausage & Egg Breakfast Pizza

The prep work will be worth every second after tasting this hearty breakfast!

Ingredients

2 packages (8 ounces each) refrigerated crescent rolls

1 pound bulk pork sausage



1/3 cup chopped onion1 small green pepper, chopped1 envelope country gravy mix6 large eggs2 tablespoons milk1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1 tablespoon butter1-1/4 cups sliced fresh mushrooms2 cups shredded cheddar cheese1 cup shredded pepper Jack cheese

Directions

-Separate crescent dough into 16 triangles and place on a greased 14-in. round pizza pan with points toward the center. Press onto the bottom and up the sides of pan to form a crust; seal seams. Bake at 375° for 11-13 minutes or until golden brown.

-Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook the sausage, onion and green pepper over medium heat until sausage is no longer pink; drain. Prepare gravy according to package directions. Stir into sausage mixture; set aside.

-In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Add egg mixture; cook and stir until almost set. Spread gravy mixture over crust. Top with eggs, mushrooms and cheeses.

-Bake 5-10 minutes longer or until eggs are set and cheese is melted. Cut into wedges.

