Clarion H&R Block Tax Tip: H&R Block Explains Recovery Rebate Credit (RRC) Based on Coronavirus Legislation

H&R Block informs you “How is a recovery rebate credit (RRC) due to COVID-19 stimulus legislation reconciled on the return?”
In 2020, stimulus checks or economic impact payments (EIPs) were sent to qualifying individuals. These advance payments are also known as recovery rebates. Certain taxpayers can claim a recovery rebate credit on their 2020 return for unreceived EIP based on coronavirus legislation.
Update: This article discusses current draft guidance reconciling the first and second stimulus payments (EIP 1 and EIP 2) under the CARES Act of 2020 and the CAA of 2021. We will update this article with more guidance as it becomes available.
Eligible taxpayers who do not receive the maximum amount of advance payments and taxpayers who missed receiving qualifying payments altogether, can claim a credit on their tax return for the amount they qualified but did not receive as an advance payment.
To reconcile the EIPs or stimulus payments paid by Covid-19 legislation, taxpayers calculate and report the amount they did not receive as a refundable credit on Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR, line 30. A worksheet to calculate the credit can be found in the instructions for Form 1040.
Steps to calculate recovery rebate credit (RRC)
To calculate the amount of the credit, taxpayers must:
– Determine eligibility (see the criteria to receive advance payments of EIP
– Determine total amount of recovery rebates the taxpayer should have received
– Reduce the total by any amounts received
– Can be found on: Notice 1444, Notice 1444-B or tax information account on IRS.gov
– Enter the result on line 30 (Form 1040 and Form 1040-SR)
Examples of taxpayers who can claim a recovery rebate credit
If a taxpayer would have qualified for an EIP based on their situation in 2020, they can claim the amount they did not receive as the refundable portion of the credit.
Typical situations include:
– AGI higher in 2019 and lower in 2020
– Life changes such as marriage, divorce, or birth or adoption of a child in 2020
– No longer a dependent in 2020
– Receipt of an SSN valid for work in 2020
The examples below illustrate how to reconcile EIP round 1 and round 2 payments.
AGI higher in 2019 and lower in 2020
Example 1: Naomi, a single taxpayer, earned $100,000 in 2019 and didn’t qualify for any advance EIP 1 in 2020. However, in 2020, she earned $80,000 due to business closure during the pandemic. Naomi’s income is above $75,000, so she is now in the phaseout range.
She qualifies for a recovery rebate credit of $950.00, calculated as follows (5% of $5,000, the amount over the start of the income phase-out amount for single status = $250), and $1,200 – $250 = $950.
Since she didn’t receive any EIP 1 payment, she can claim the $950 as a recovery rebate credit.
After EIP 2
Since Naomi’s status had not yet changed according to her most recently filed tax return (2019), Naomi also did not qualify for any advance payment of the EIP 2. However, she still qualifies for a recovery rebate credit on her return of the EIP 2.
She qualifies for an additional amount of RRC for EIP 2 in the amount of $350, calculated as follows (5% of $5,000, the amount over the start of the income phase-out amount for single status = $250), and $600 – $250 = $350.
Since she didn’t receive any EIP 2 payment, she can claim the $350 as a recovery rebate credit.
This brings Naomi’s RRC to a total of $1,300 = ($950 + $350) to be claimed on her 2020 tax return.
Married, divorced, or had a baby in 2020
Example 2: Jo and Nic married in January 2020 and had a baby in October 2020. They were both single on their 2019 returns and they each received $1,200 EIP 1 checks in 2020. When they file their 2020 return, they will claim their child on the return and determine they should receive $500 in additional recovery rebate credit.
After EIP 2
Since Jo and Nic’s status had not yet changed according to their most recently filed returns with the IRS (2019), when Jo and Nic received their advance EIP, they each received $600.
When file their 2020 return, they will claim their child and calculate that they should receive an additional $600 for EIP 2.
$1,100 = ($500 + $600) to be claimed on their 2020 tax return.
Example 3: Gerri and Larry divorced early in 2020 and have no dependents.
Based on their 2019 jointly filed return, they didn’t qualify for any EIP due to Gerri’s income.
When Larry files MFS in 2020, he only has $50,000 in gross income and qualifies for $1,200 in EIP 1.
After EIP 2
Since their situation has not changed according to the IRS, Gerri and Larry will not receive any advance portion of the EIP 2. However, when Larry files as MFS in 2020, he will qualify for $600 for EIP 2.
This brings Larry’s RRC to a total of $1,800 = ($1,200 + $600) to be claimed on his 2020 tax return.
No longer a dependent—college students who graduated in 2020
Example 4: Shelly, a 2020 college graduate, didn’t receive any EIP 1 because she was claimed as a dependent on her parent’s 2019 return. However, she is no longer a student and doesn’t qualify as her parent’s dependent for 2020.
>When she filed her own return for 2020, Shelly can claim the recovery rebate credit to receive the $1,200 she should have received as EIP 1.
After EIP 2
Since Shelly’s situation has not changed according to the IRS, she will also not receive and EIP 2 as an advance.
When she files her 2020 tax return as single, she will qualify for $600 of EIP 2.
This brings her total RRC to $1,800 = ($1,200 + $600), to be claimed on her 2020 tax return.
Individuals who did not have a valid social security number in 2019 but received one in 2020
One of the requirements to receive the advance EIP 1 was that the taxpayer, their spouse, and their qualifying children must have a valid social security number. When the legislation for EIP 2 passed, it retroactively made changes to the eligibility of people filing MFJ where at least one spouse has a valid SSN.
If the taxpayer, their spouse, or children have or received a valid social security number in 2020, they can qualify for the recovery rebate credit on their 2020 return for those individuals who have a valid social security number.
Qualifying widower retroactive change to phase out
Taxpayers who filed 2019 returns as Qualifying Widower can retroactively qualify using the higher phase-out threshold for MFJ taxpayers rather than the lower threshold for single and MFS taxpayers.
Please see, “Recovery Rebate Credit (Stimulus Payment) Phaseout QRC” for the phaseout numbers.
QW taxpayers simply need to fill out the worksheet in the instructions for Form 1040 to calculate the correct amounts for both EIP 1 & 2.
Additional information on recovery credit payments
Advance payments of recovery rebate credits are not included in gross income. Receiving a stimulus payment will not reduce a taxpayer’s refund or increase their final tax bill.
EIP also does not affect income for the purposes of qualifying for housing, government assistance, or other benefit programs.
No provision requires repayments of EIP received by taxpayers who no longer qualified for the advance they received when they file their 2020 returns.
