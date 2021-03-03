Dianna M. Hersman, 68 of Georgetown Road, Polk, passed away on February 28, 2021 after a two-year battle with cancer, with her family by her side.

She was born in Dubois on November 20, 1952 to the late Leo and Mary Josephine (Armagost) Gahr. She was a graduate of Venango Catholic High School.

Dianna married her beloved husband, Roger L. Hersman on May 7, 1977, he survives at home.

Dianna was a dedicated and hardworking business partner. Along with her husband, Dianna owned and operated their dairy farm and sold raw milk for over 40 years. They retired from this part of their lives in June of 2019.

Dianna will be remembered for her fun loving personality and candid honesty. She enjoyed working outside in her flower gardens, volunteering, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and proud grandmother. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Roger Hersman at home; daughters, Erin Cuprinka and husband Michael of Emlenton, Tracy Lander and husband Greg of Oil City, and Jodie Elder and husband Loren of New Wilmington; grandchildren, Samantha, Mitch, and Steve Cuprinka, Johnathan and Abigail Lander, and Jimmy and Grace Elder; six brothers; one sister; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dianna was preceded in death by a brother and an infant brother.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro & Sandy Lake.

In respecting Dianna’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. A private ceremony will take place on the farm.

Dianna was a very generous and kind person. She was always donating her time and resources. Two of the organizations that she volunteered at were the Utica Volunteer Fire Company and the Venango County 4-H Development Committee. In her honor, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to one of these organizations.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.