Fire Above Shick’s in Clarion Borough Remains Under Investigation

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A fire that occurred on Tuesday afternoon in an apartment above Shick’s Gifts & Tobacco Shoppe in Clarion Borough remains under investigation.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 was dispatched around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, for a report of a structure fire at 752 Main Street.

Doug Preston, Fire Chief for Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, told exploreClarion.com the fire was extinguished quickly; however, the origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

According to Preston, everyone in the building at the time of the fire was able to escape safely.

No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared around 4:15 p.m.

