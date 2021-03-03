Harold E. Slagle, 85, of Hawthorn, passed away on Monday evening, March 1, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia in Cabot, Pa.

Born on June 5, 1935 in Fairmount City, he was the son of the late Harry E. and Florence T. (Reitz) Slagle.

Harold was married on October 5, 1957 to Lynda (Bish) and she preceded him in death on September 10, 1980. He then married Ruth (Bish) on October 3, 1981 and she preceded him in death on May 7, 2010.

He served his country in the U S M C during the end of the Korean War from June 9, 1954 to June 8, 1956. He worked as a coal miner for R & P Coal Company. He was a member of the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion and Lodge # 522 F & AM in New Bethlehem.

Survivors include two daughters from his first wife, Lynda, Sheryl Rockwell and her husband, Rod, of Hawthorn and Lana Hopper and her husband, Terry, of Mayport; three grandchildren, Jill Black (Jeff), Jayme Adams (Dave) and Ryan Hopper; and two great- grandchildren, Aden Black and Sawyer Hopper. He is also survived by four step-children from his second wife, Ruth, Dianna Adams, Randy J. Rearick (Becky), Dennis Rearick (Deb), and Bryon K. Rearick (Denise), thirteen grandchildren, twenty one great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and two spouses, he was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Julie Rockwell; two sisters, N. Louise Sayers and Virginia L. Blair; and a stepson, Larry Rearick.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. The funeral service will be on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating. Immediately following the funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade. Harold’s wish was to be cremated and interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

