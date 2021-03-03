John Post, 86, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening of Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Ft. Sanders Regional Hospital in Knoxville, TN.

Born August 2, 1934 in Nyack, NY, John was the son of the late Clyde J. and Ada C. (Osborne) Post. He was married to the love of his life, the former Imogene Vanderhoff, on September 3, 1955; she survives him.

Anyone that knew John knew he was blessed with a talent of the piano and organ and was gifted musically. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree with a focus on Music and throughout his life, he shared his gifts wherever he went. He was a member of the Piano Tuner’s Guild for over 45 years and helped rebuild, tune, and play many pipe organs and pianos, most notably at Carnegie Hall as a part-time pipe organist and as a piano tuner for Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY.

John talents even reached the ears of several famous performers, as he had performed for the actress, Helen Hayes at her garden parties, the actor, Mickey Rooney, and fellow musician, Wladziu Valentino Liberace. On Sundays, John could be found being the church organist for the Christ United Methodist Church and sometimes at the St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Outside of his love of music, John had a love for the simpler things in life. He enjoyed watching the birds and reeling in a couple of good fish. If something needed fixed, you better believe John was able and willing to repair it for you.

Most of all, John cherished his family and loved to spoil them rotten. The memories made with them and his friends will be with him for all eternity.

In addition to his wife, John will be forever remembered by his three sons, David Post and his wife, Christine, of Texas, James Post of Frackville, PA, and Brian Post and his wife, Janine, of Harrogate, TN; his daughter, Susan Emerson and her husband, Robert, of Franklin; his eleven grandchildren; his ten great-grandchildren; and by his two great-great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his parents, and his one brother, Melvin J. Post.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Funeral services for John will be held privately for the family, with Reverend Sam Wagner, pastor of the Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

A livestream of John’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 3 pm on Sunday, March 7, 2021. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the livestream.

John will be laid to rest in Brandon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

