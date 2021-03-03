Karns City Wins Battle With Keystone: Mar. 2 Recaps Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

Around the League: March 2, 2021. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

Boys Results

Karns City 47, Keystone 44

The Gremlins came up big down the stretch to top Keystone, 47-44. The game was tightly contested throughout, with the Gremlins holding a 29-24 lead at the half. Karns City was able to preserve their lead into the fourth quarter when Keystone took a 42-40 lead with 4:00 to go in the game. Three baskets and a free throw from Nathan Waltman and Chase Beighley put the Gremlins back on top, allowing Karns City to eke out a close win.

Beighley led all scorers with 17 points, while Waltman contributed nine points. Logan Sell led Keystone with 11 points. Karns City improves their overall record to 20-2, while Keystone drops to 13-4.

Redbank Valley 99, Forest Area 35

One night after scoring 101 points, the Bulldogs put up 99 points in their 99-35 win over Forest Area. Redbank Valley’s Bryson Bain led all scorers with 28 points, while Chris Marshall added 25 points. Marquese Gardlock rounded out a strong offensive night with 20 points. Colton Kuntz led Forest Area with 10 points.

Redbank Valley improves to 14-6. Forest Area is now 0-15.

Clarion Area 70, Cranberry 38

Hunter Craddock and Beau Verdill each notched double-doubles in Clarion’s big 70-38 win over Cranberry. Verdill led all scorers with 20 points, adding 13 rebounds and seven steals to reach the double-double. Craddock scored 13 points and snagged 15 boards. Cal German also had a big night, scoring 17 points with six assists and four steals.

JT Stahlman led the Berries with 14 points. Clarion improves their mark to 13-9. Cranberry falls to 2-12.

C-L 71, North Clarion 41

Hayden Callen, Jordan Hesdon, and Ryan Hummell combined for 53 of the Clarion-Limestone’s 71 points with 21, 20, and 12, respectively, as the Lions routed North Clarion 71-41 on Tuesday evening in Strattanville.

Callen recorded a double-double as he also pulled down 10 rebounds while Hesdon and Hummell each grabbed six boards. Dylan Walters paced North Clarion with 15 points, including three three-pointers, while Collin Schmader added 12 points.

A-C Valley 66, Sheffield 32

Levi Orton set the new A-C Valley all-time scoring record with his 1633rd point in A-C Valley’s 66-32 win over Sheffield. Orton passed Sean Faust’s previous record of 1632 points, and Orton ended the game with 1651 total points.

Orton added nine rebounds and five steals to round out his record-setting performance. The Falcons dominated early and often, taking a 34-20 lead into halftime and expanding their lead in the second half. A-C Valley also performed well on the defensive end, especially in the second half, holding Sheffield to 12 second-half points. Jay Clover also had a good game for the Falcons, scoring 12 points while adding seven rebounds and four blocks.

Girls Results

Moniteau 38, Karns City 31

The Warriors had a strong first half and upped their defense in the fourth quarter in their 38-31 win over Karns City. Moniteau broke out to a 19-15 first-half lead and kept their advantage at three going into the final quarter. The Warriors held the Gremlins to four points in the final period, with Moniteau scoring eight points to secure the win.

Moniteau’s Catherine Kelly led her squad with 16 points, and Aslyn Pry added 11 for the Warriors. Emma Johns scored 16 points for Karns City in the loss. Moniteau improves their record to 12-9, while the Gremlins fall to 14-8.

