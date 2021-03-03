Kenneth L. “Kenny” Dodd, 84, of Knox, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday evening, March 1, 2021.

Born May 16, 1936 in Salem, he was the son of the late Leroy and Mary Ashbaugh Dodd. He graduated from White Memorial High School in Knox.

Kenny served his country from 1959 to 1962 as a member of the United States Army.

He was employed by National Fuel Gas Company for 30 years, retiring in 1993.

Kenny was very active in maintaining the family, farm raising animals and growing crops, which included cutting and sawing his own lumber. He continued to be active on his farm, doing yard work and building repairs and cutting firewood, up until he departed to his new home in heaven.

He was known for his tractor mechanic and machinery welding skills and often helped others when their tractors failed to run. He also had a green thumb, and always started most of his own gardening plants in the early spring so they were ready for May planting.

In his earlier years Kenny enjoyed hunting but he continued to enjoy visiting friends and family, watching farmers crops grow to maturity, and taking drives on Sunday to visit iron furnaces and North Western Pennsylvania destinations that held historical significance.

He faithfully attended the Grace Evangelical Congregational Church in Ninevah and participated in the men’s Sunday School class.

Those who knew him well will cherish the memory of Kenny as a kind and gentle person.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox. Military honors will be accorded by the Berlin Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home with Reverend John Friedlund, pastor of the Grace E.C. Church, officiating.

Due to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, please observe the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the CDC, DOH and Pennsylvania governor for wearing a face mask and social distancing.

Live streaming of the service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page.

Interment will follow in the Rockland Cemetery, Venango County.

Online condolences may be sent to Kenny’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

